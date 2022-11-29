Securonix Announces Support of Amazon Security Lake at AWS re:Invent 2022 to Deliver Faster Data Ingestion and Analysis

Securonix Next-Gen SIEM, XDR and SOAR capabilities with Amazon Security Lake arm customers with the intelligence they need to swiftly act against potential threats

Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), today announced at AWS re:Invent 2022 that it is supporting Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Securonix supports the ability to ingest events in the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) sent from Amazon Security Lake to the Securonix solution to make data normalization more straightforward. This allows for faster data ingestion and analysis, and allows organizations to quickly apply new threat detection analytics and hunt for threats regardless of the source providing the underlying data.

Amazon Security Lake expands the ability for customers to build a security data lake from integrated cloud and on-premises data sources as well as from their private applications. Securonix customers can address the challenges of big data ingestion and expand threat detection and response at cloud scale with the use of Amazon Security Lake.

Amazon Security Lake automatically centralizes an organization's security data from cloud, on-premises, and custom sources into a customer owned purpose-built data lake. Security Lake is one of the many solutions that now supports the OCSF, an open industry standard, making it easier to normalize and combine security data from AWS and dozens of enterprise security data sources. With Security Lake, customers can use the security and analytics solutions of their choice to simply query that data in place or ingest the OCSF-compliant data to address further use cases. Security Lake helps customers optimize security log data retention by optimizing the partitioning of data to improve performance and reduce costs. Now, analysts and engineers can easily build and use a centralized security data lake to improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data.

"Speed and efficiency in cybersecurity is critical for thwarting ongoing threat inflation, but the availability of solutions providing this remains one of organizations' greatest challenges," said Solay Adaikkalavan, Director, Product Management, Securonix. "Developed as an open-source effort, the OCSF delivers a simplified data taxonomy that empowers security teams to realize better, faster data ingestion and analysis without the time-consuming, up-front normalization and rationalization tasks."

"Amazon Security Lake reduces the complexity and cost for customers to make their security solutions data accessible to address a variety of security use cases such as threat detection, investigation, and incident response," said Rod Wallace, General Manager for Amazon Security Lake. "With Amazon Security Lake analysts and engineers can easily build and use a centralized security data lake to improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data with analytics from Securonix."

"Securonix has been on the forefront of delivering highly scalable security data collection and retention architectures. Scalable and efficient ingestion of cloud telemetry is a requirement for effective detection of cloud threats," said Aditya Tirumalai Sundararam, Vice President Threat Labs, Securonix. "We're proud to unveil our support of Amazon Security Lake to provide the tools our joint customers need to efficiently ingest AWS telemetry into Securonix and allow the most advanced cloud threat detection use cases."

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining threat detection and response for today's hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Securonix Next-Gen SIEM, XDR and SOAR are powered by the most advanced analytics and built on a scalable, flexible cloud-native architecture.

