Neem Extract Market 2022 Analysis & Forecast to 2027 by Key Players, Share, Trends and Growth

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.53% during 2022-2027.

The latest research study “Neem Extract Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global neem extract market size reached US$ 1.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.53% during 2022-2027.

What is Neem Extract?

Neem extract is a yellow-brown plant oil extracted from the leaves, roots, barks, flowers, fruits, and seeds of the neem tree. It is an antimicrobial agent and strong antioxidant that aids in countering free radicals to neutralize bacteria, viruses, and fungi and reduce inflammation. Neem extract also assists in minimizing blood sugar levels, eliminating the risks of developing leprosy, eye disorders, diabetes, ulcers on the skin and in the digestive tract, preventing plaque formation in the mouth, etc. It is widely used as an effective pest-repellant and as a plant fertilizer to protect against soil pests and diseases. As a result, neem extract finds widespread applications in agriculture, personal care items, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request and get a sample brochure for free: https://www.imarcgroup.com/neem-extract-market/requestsample

What are the major drivers for the neem extract market?

The escalating product demand in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements to reduce cholesterol, blood clotting, and blood pressure levels in the body is among the primary factors driving the neem extract market. Besides this, the elevating need for bio-based extracts and essential oils to manufacture premium-quality styling gels, fairness creams, shampoos, body lotions, hand creams, etc., to minimize frizz, acne, blemishes, and redness on the skin is further augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the increasing requirement for neem extract in livestock feed as an anti-helminthic and antihyperglycemic agent to prevent animal diseases and infections is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the launch of innovative fertilizers and pesticides to organically cultivate vegetables and fruits is anticipated to propel the neem extract market over the forecasted period.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/neem-extract-market

Neem Extract Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1.16 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 2.16 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.53% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Application and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global neem extract market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Seed Extract

Leaf Extract

Bark Extract

Breakup by Application:

Agriculture

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Others

Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

Agro Extracts Limited

Bros India Group

E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited

Fortune Biotech Ltd.

Gramin India Agri BusiNest

GreeNeem Agri Pvt Ltd.

Neem India Products Pvt Ltd.

Neeming Australia Pty Ltd

Ozone Biotech

PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd.

TechnoServe Inc.

Trifolio-M GmbH.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group:

Golf Equipment Market Analysis 2022-2027

Railway Traction Motor Market Report 2022-2027

Genetic Testing Market Analysis 2022-2027

Industrial Lighting Market 2022-2027

Analytical Instrumentation Market 2022-2027

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Neem Extract Market 2022 Analysis & Forecast to 2027 by Key Players, Share, Trends and Growth