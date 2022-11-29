Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,840 in the last 365 days.

Neem Extract Market 2022 Analysis & Forecast to 2027 by Key Players, Share, Trends and Growth

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.53% during 2022-2027.

The latest research study “Neem Extract Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global neem extract market size reached US$ 1.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.53% during 2022-2027.

What is Neem Extract?

Neem extract is a yellow-brown plant oil extracted from the leaves, roots, barks, flowers, fruits, and seeds of the neem tree. It is an antimicrobial agent and strong antioxidant that aids in countering free radicals to neutralize bacteria, viruses, and fungi and reduce inflammation. Neem extract also assists in minimizing blood sugar levels, eliminating the risks of developing leprosy, eye disorders, diabetes, ulcers on the skin and in the digestive tract, preventing plaque formation in the mouth, etc. It is widely used as an effective pest-repellant and as a plant fertilizer to protect against soil pests and diseases. As a result, neem extract finds widespread applications in agriculture, personal care items, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, etc. 

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request and get a sample brochure for free: https://www.imarcgroup.com/neem-extract-market/requestsample

What are the major drivers for the neem extract market?

The escalating product demand in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements to reduce cholesterol, blood clotting, and blood pressure levels in the body is among the primary factors driving the neem extract market. Besides this, the elevating need for bio-based extracts and essential oils to manufacture premium-quality styling gels, fairness creams, shampoos, body lotions, hand creams, etc., to minimize frizz, acne, blemishes, and redness on the skin is further augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the increasing requirement for neem extract in livestock feed as an anti-helminthic and antihyperglycemic agent to prevent animal diseases and infections is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the launch of innovative fertilizers and pesticides to organically cultivate vegetables and fruits is anticipated to propel the neem extract market over the forecasted period.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/neem-extract-market

Neem Extract Market Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 1.16 Billion

Market forecast in 2027

US$ 2.16 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 10.53% from 2022 to 2027

Base year for estimation

2021

Historical data

2016-2021

Forecast period

2022-2027

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Type, Application and Region

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global neem extract market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

  • Seed Extract
  • Leaf Extract
  • Bark Extract

Breakup by Application:

  • Agriculture
  • Personal Care Products
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Animal Feed
  • Others

Region:

  • North America: (United States, Canada)
  • Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
  • Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
  • Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

  • Agro Extracts Limited
  • Bros India Group
  • E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited
  • Fortune Biotech Ltd.
  • Gramin India Agri BusiNest
  • GreeNeem Agri Pvt Ltd.
  • Neem India Products Pvt Ltd.
  • Neeming Australia Pty Ltd
  • Ozone Biotech
  • PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd.
  • TechnoServe Inc.
  • Trifolio-M GmbH.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group:

Golf Equipment Market Analysis 2022-2027

Railway Traction Motor Market Report 2022-2027

Genetic Testing Market Analysis 2022-2027

Industrial Lighting Market 2022-2027

Analytical Instrumentation Market 2022-2027

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:30 N Gould St Ste R
City: Sheridan
State: WY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Neem Extract Market 2022 Analysis & Forecast to 2027 by Key Players, Share, Trends and Growth

You just read:

Neem Extract Market 2022 Analysis & Forecast to 2027 by Key Players, Share, Trends and Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.