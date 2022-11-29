Tellico Plains Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Art Swann, Representative Mark Cochran, Representative Lowell Russell, Senator David Crews and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Tellico Plains Public Library with a $6,832 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to buy solar charging stations and to provide computer training for their patrons.

"I am glad Tellico Plains Public Library is receiving this grant,” Sen. Swann. “The solar charging stations that will be purchased and technology classes that will be made available through these funds will add tremendous value to the services offered to citizens in Monroe County. Thank you to Secretary Hargett and his office for facilitating these grants."

“The Tellico Plains Public Library is a valuable asset to our community,” Reps. Cochran and Russell said in a joint statement. “This funding will help improve access to some of the many important services the library provides. We appreciate Secretary Hargett for his support, and look forward to the positive impact this grant will have in our area.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"Not having basic computer literacy skills can be crippling for some Tennesseans," said Secretary Hargett. "The Tellico Plains Public Library is meeting this need for their patrons with computer training and technology charging stations. Thank you to the members of the Tennessee General Assembly for supporting this grant program."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.