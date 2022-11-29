Sevier County Public Library System Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Art Swann, Representative Dale Carr, Senator Frank Niceley, Representative Andrew Farmer and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Sevier County Public Library System with a $18,527 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to buy wi-fi hotspots and solar charging stations for their patrons.

"I am glad Sevier County Public Library System is receiving the 2nd largest TOP Grant,” said Sen. Swann. “The solar charging stations and wifi hotspots that will be purchased with these funds will add tremendous value to the services offered to citizens in Sevier County. Thank you to Secretary Hargett and his office for facilitating these grants."

"Our library has been always been an important centerpiece of our community,” said Rep. Carr. “This generous grant will further efforts to provide improved access and convenience for our patrons. I appreciate the hard work of our library staff who make it possible.”

“Libraries provide essential services and I'm glad these funds will help the Sevier County Public Library System continue to offer quality, up-to-date technology for use by our citizens,” said Sen. Niceley. “Thank you to all those who worked to secure this grant.”

“The Sevier County Public Library is a great asset to our community. This grant provides a creative way to expand access to essential services to the public,” said Rep. Farmer. “I greatly appreciate Sec. Hargett’s support as well as the efforts of our library staff who work hard to better serve our citizens.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"It was great to be in the beautiful King Family Library to present the Sevier County Public Library System with the second largest TOP grant this year," said Secretary Hargett. "The wi-fi hotspots and solar charging stations will allow the Sevier County Public Library System to increase internet access for their patrons. I appreciate Sen. Swann, Sen. Niceley, Rep. Carr and Rep. Farmer making this grant possible."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.