E. G. Fisher Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Representative Mark Cochran, Senator David Crews and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the E. G. Fisher Public Library with a $12,150 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to buy wi-fi hotspots and solar charging stations and to provide computer training for their patrons.

“Libraries provide important access to many valuable services that can enrich our lives,” said Rep. Cochran. “This grant will benefit countless users of the E.G. Fisher Public Library by investing in new technology and additional learning opportunities for the public. I congratulate the library for receiving this funding, and appreciate the dedicated staff for their commitment to our community.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"Providing internet access and training the community to use technology are some of the most important services public libraries provide for their community," said Secretary Hargett. "I appreciate Rep. Cochran and Sen. Crews supporting this grant that will make a difference for the residents of McMinn County."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.