See Steelhead at MK Nature Center

The MK Nature Center received five steelhead and have placed them in the large outside viewing window for you to see! IDFG staff from the Oxbow Hatchery were in town stocking steelhead in the Boise River and dropped these lucky five for you to visit. These steelhead were hatchery raised, released to migrate to the Pacific Ocean, and made their way back to Oxbow, avoiding danger and beating the odds. You can get up close to these huge fish while they get accustomed to their new waters, pair up and spawn and eventually die in the Alpine Lake viewing window. The MK Nature Center is located at 600 S. Walnut Street in Boise Idaho. The grounds are open every day from dawn to dusk.

