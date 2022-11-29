New Laseraid CEO Appointed
Industry veteran Richard New has joined Laseraid as the CEO for its Australian operations.SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laseraid, a leading supplier of devices and equipment to the beauty industry, has announced that industry veteran Richard New will join Laseraid Australia as its new CEO. Mr New has extensive experience in the medical, healthcare and aesthetics sectors, most recently as Country Manager ANZ for device manufacturer Lumenis.
"We're excited to have Richard on board," said David Quirk, Executive Chairman of Laseraid International. "The business has enjoyed encouraging growth over the last few years, and we were seeking someone to help us build on that success and execute on its ambitious growth aspirations. Richard's background, experience and reputation fit the bill perfectly."
"I'm thrilled to be joining the team," said Mr New. "The unique Laseraid subscription model has enabled clinics to start and grow with less risk. It allows all clinics, but particularly the smaller independent clinics to compete with the larger franchise clinics – it levels the playing field by providing all clinics with access to best in market devices, training and marketing support and perhaps most importantly, Laseraid offers 7-day service support with incredibly fast response times compared to others in the market. I look forward to being part of this unique and innovative business."
Prior to leading Lumenis, Mr New served as Managing Director of Performance Health and Wellness, a global business supplying the rehabilitation, recovery and sports medicine sectors. Previously he has held senior roles with Hills Holdings and American Medical Systems.
“Richard joins Laseraid at an opportune time,” says Mr Quirk. “Rising interest rates and financial uncertainty mean that clinic owners and managers are looking to reduce their debt obligations while maintaining growth. Our industry is continuing to grow and we are well positioned to support Australian clinics to help them to achieve their dreams.”
Established in 2007, Laseraid is a leading distributor of devices and clinic supplies to the beauty and aesthetics industry. In 2020, Laseraid introduced its unique subscription model, enabling clinics to start and grow with less risk. In addition, Laseraid clients receive a brand-name device, marketing support, training and the most responsive servicing in the Australian market.
