Julie Jason Receives Prestigious Clarion Award for Excellence in Communications
Association for Women in Communications honors Julie Jason with a Clarion Award for Financial EducationSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenwich, CT resident Julie Jason, JD, LLM, a nationally syndicated columnist for Andrews McMeel Syndication, has been honored with the 2022 Clarion Award. Jason is Founder and President of Jackson, Grant, Investment Advisers, Inc. (Stamford, CT), a boutique investment counsel for select high-net-worth families, and a proponent of financial literacy for all.
The Clarion Award, presented by the Association for Women in Communications (AWC), is named for the medieval trumpet known for its clarity, and symbolizes excellence in clear, concise communications. Started in 1973, the Clarions honor excellence in more than 100 categories across all communications disciplines, including advertising and marketing, education, newspapers, online media, public relations, radio, and television.
A longtime proponent of financial literacy education, Jason writes for a broad audience of every financial means. Jason received the Clarion – her fifth consecutive one, and her sixth overall – for Financial Education in the Newspaper Regular Non-opinion/Informative Column category. The column has been in continuous weekly publication since 1998, when it launched in the Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time (Conn.). If you would like to see Julie Jason's column in your local paper, please ask the editor to contact Andrews McMeel for samples and rates. Email Jan Flemington, syndicate sales, at jflemington@amuniversal.com. Or, write to us at readers@juliejason.com.
Jason is also a forbes.com contributor.
Jason’s columns selected for the 2022 award are:
The return of RMDs brings questions (1/17/21)
Survey shows parents, kids talking more about money (5/2/21)
‘Sudden’ situation can put retirement finances at risk (8/8/21)
Test your level of investment risk tolerance (10/10/21)
We're not done with RMD changes (11/7/2021)
In addition to her financial education columns, Jason has authored eight investor education books.
Her latest book, The Discerning Investor: Personal Portfolio Management in Retirement for Lawyers (and Their Clients), was published by the American Bar Association in April 2022.
Peter Giuliani, career law firm business consultant and Partner, Smock Law Firm Consultants (https://www.smocklawfirmconsultants.com/), offered this perspective about The Discerning Investor:
“As a consultant to law firms, I can give it to you straight: You’ve had a successful law career and you’ve built your nest egg. Don’t screw it up in retirement. Read The Discerning Investor for its valuable tools to help organize priorities and focus those priorities on actionable steps. Julie has her own distinct conversational voice and way of making complex concepts come alive. The tone is very direct and devoid of ‘investment-speak,’ i.e., no jargon.
Every partner of every large law firm should not only read The Discerning Investor for his or her own benefit, but also provide a copy to every new partner and associate.”
Click here to preview the first chapter of The Discerning Investor, take advantage of a limited-time discounted price offered by the ABA, and for volume discounts.
Jason’s earlier publications include You and Your 401(k) (Simon & Schuster 1996); The 401(k) Handbook (Prentice Hall 1997); The AARP Retirement Survival Guide (Sterling 2009/2017); Managing Retirement Wealth (Sterling 2011/2017); and Retire Securely (Sterling 2018). The latter three were all honored with the EIFLE Award for excellence in financial literacy education.
Jason welcomes reader questions and comments at readers@juliejason.com.
About the Association for Women in Communications
Founded in 1909, the Association for Women in Communications has members worldwide. AWC champions the advancement of women across all communications disciplines by recognizing excellence, promoting leadership and positioning its members at the forefront of the evolving communications era.
For a complete list of Clarion Award winners this year, please visit https://womcom.org.
Jean Harmison
Association for Women in Communications
+1 417-886-8606
info@womcom.org