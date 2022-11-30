Col. (R) Jeffrey Fischer, Electronic Warfare Expert and Thriller Author, to Appear on The Authors Show®

The Authors Show Logo Balkan Reprisal Cover Jeffrey Fischer

Linda Thompson, host of Host of The Authors Show®, interviews thriller author and electronic warfare expert, Jeffrey Fischer.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Authors Show®, hosted by Linda Thompson airs their interview with author and United States Air Force Retired Colonel Jeffrey Fischer. Fischer, an acknowledged expert on issues relating to control of the electromagnetic spectrum during the conflict arising from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, is also an author of spy thrillers.

The Authors Show selected Fischer out of numerous authors as they found his book and his personal story unique. He was interviewed by host Linda Thompson. She comments: "I found Jeffrey Fischer to be an interesting and entertaining guest on The Authors Show. His book, The Balkan Reprisal is a fast-paced thriller that gives hints of the author's experience in the Air Force and in the US Diplomatic Corp. Balkan Reprisal is a book that will capture you in page 1 and won't let go, even after you've reached the end."

Jeffrey adds: “This interview was a bit more challenging than most as it dug deeper into the writing aspect and actually ‘being an author.’ For example, one question was ‘why’ did I write Balkan Reprisal as well as the other books in the Curt Nover Thrillers series. The answer, perhaps interestingly, was for my new son. I wanted him to have timeless pieces that would always give him insight as to who his father was, and what his life was like, the victories and the struggles.”

The Authors Show is a professional interview podcast with over thirty-thousand listeners created in 2005. They broadcast interviews on multiple "channels", each featuring one individual author for a full 24hrs Monday through Thursday, and 3-day weekends (Fri/Sat/Sun).

Author Jeffrey H. Fischer is making a big stir in the thriller fiction genre. Fischer infuses his real-world military experience into his writing, giving his books credibility. His stories are distinctively "as real as it gets" in the fictional realm of military combat operations, diplomacy, espionage, and politics because he has a wealth of experiences to draw from, including his seven combat tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Balkans over his thirty year career. His favorite writers, Tom Clancy, Michael Crichton, Dan Brown, and John Grisham, have a significant influence on his work.

You can listen to The Authors Show at:

http://www.theauthorsshow.com

You learn more about Jeffrey Fischer and his books at:

https://www.jeffreyhfischer.com