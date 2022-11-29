Technomics, Inc. to Expand in Virginia, Creating 150 New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Technomics, Inc., an employee-owned decision analysis company that specializes in cost analysis, data management, and data analytics, has invested $1.7 million to expand in Arlington County. The company is leasing an additional 10,000 square feet of space at 1225 South Clark Street to increase capacity. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland, DC, and California for the project, which will create 150 new jobs.

“Virginia boasts the largest concentration of tech talent in the U.S., and Technomics is a prime example of how an educated and skilled workforce pipeline can contribute to the success of a business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In addition to talent, Arlington County provides strategic proximity to the company’s primary customers. We congratulate Technomics on this expansion and look forward to its continued growth trajectory in the Commonwealth.”



“We are pleased to support the growth of Technomics in Arlington County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Northern Virginia’s world-class talent, data infrastructure, and access have provided an ideal location for the company to thrive for more than 20 years, and we are committed to our continued partnership.”

“In these financially challenged times, our federal clients need greater support to help them better manage their scarce resources. Because of its vicinity to many of our clients and employee-owners, Arlington County is the perfect location for our expansion,” said Al Leung, President & CEO of Technomics. “In fact, the need is so high that just as our expansion came to a close, we began to actively pursue an additional 10,000 square feet of space—also in Arlington County—to be dedicated to clients requiring compliance with highly specialized technical requirements.”

“We welcome Technomics’ decision to expand its footprint in Arlington and its ongoing contributions to our community’s economy,” said Katie Cristol, Chair of the Arlington County Board. “We believe Arlington’s proximity to the nation’s capital and federal client base, as well as our talented tech workforce and business resources, will be an asset as Technomics continues its success.”

“I’m happy to welcome Technomics, Inc.’s expansion and the addition of new, good-paying jobs to Arlington, and to see Northern Virginia’s continued growth as a tech hub and national leader in innovation,” said Congressman Don Beyer.



“Technomics' decision to expand its footprint in Arlington County is a testament to the skilled workforce and business infrastructure we’ve built in Northern Virginia,” said Senator Adam P. Ebbin. “The progressive business climate of Arlington County continues to attract top-level tech talent, including the skilled team at Technomics.”



“Technomics' decision to expand in Arlington is a testament to the economic infrastructure and available talent in Arlington, particularly in the technology and analytics space,” said Delegate Richard C. "Rip" Sullivan, Jr. “I welcome Technomics' decision to expand and look forward to seeing its continued impact on Arlington and the Commonwealth.”



Established in 1984, Technomics is a 100% employee-owned company focused on providing U.S. & international government clients with analytics-based services to help them make better decisions faster. The company’s more than 220 professionals are multi-disciplined, quantitatively oriented analysts who deliver a variety of analytical services. While its roots are in cost estimating and analysis, its services now extend to a wide range of analytic capabilities that drive organizational cost analysis maturity, support portfolio optimization, and provide actionable insights through smart data management and data analytics.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Arlington County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Technomics’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.