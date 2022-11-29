Luxury perfume house Ensar Oud announces Albanian-themed olfactory art piece as part of new perfume line
The fragrance “Albanian van Gogh” highlights and celebrates things Albanian as part of an artistic line of luxury spray perfumes
We embraced whatever negativity came our way and morphed the bad vibes into good ones – Is that not what art is about?”GLENDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury perfume house Ensar Oud today announced, via its newsletter, that a natural spray perfume called “Albanian Van Gogh” is available for preorder along will three other fragrances as part of a new line called “Woke Morisco”.
— Ensar Oud
What is Art About?
Ensar Oud, the namesake nose and founder at the perfume house, asks what art is about and offers an answer through olfactory art with a trifecta of natural sprays: “Moshpit Pavarotti”, “Musc Morisco”, and “Albanian Van Gogh”.
"We embraced whatever negativity came our way and morphed the bad vibes into good ones – Is that not what art is about?" Ensar Oud says introducing the project via the perfume house's newsletter.
Albanian Van Gogh
Born in Albania and raised in the United States, Ensar Oud says his heritage was not always looked upon with enthusiasm. With “Albanian Van Gogh” he sets out to respond to that lack of enthusiasm with a refined and artistic celebration of things Albanian. In keeping with that objective, the fragrance line was launched on the 28th of November which marks the 110th year of Albanian independence. Describing the fragrance as Iris impressionism, Ensar Oud hopes to shed an artistic light on the country and culture by situating Albania within a broader cultural discussion around art and meaning in the modern world.
Availability
The entire line is available for preorder on the Ensar Oud website:
Background
Since founding the house in 2012, Ensar Oud would go on to pioneer a novel and uniquely artistic approach to the selection and production of fragrant oud oils and chips. His approach would come to be known as Artisanal Oud. In the process, the industry was transformed in ways he regards as profoundly positive.
Ensar Oud then set his sights on the world of luxury niche perfumery, bringing the same passion, perspicacity, and artistic flare that characterized his work with oud into producing luxury, hand-crafted spray perfumes. His mission was to bring art back into perfumery by making use of unprecedented proportions of rare and precious aromatics like musk and, of course, oud in the pursuit of beauty above and beyond all else.
Today Ensar Oud has made his mark in the spray perfume space. His offerings are appreciated by discerning clientele for their artistic value, distinctive scent profile, and unmatched quality and pedigree of materials. Ensar Oud says he is grateful for the enthusiasm and appreciation his creations garner and he is proud to acknowledge the important role his heritage has played in his journey.
For more information, press only:
Adam Coburn (adam@ensaroud.com)
Ensar Oud PR
Ensar Oud
pr@ensaroud.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Introducing Woke Morsico