Official Visit by Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, 27 November to 2 December 2022

Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai is on an Official Visit to Singapore from 27 November to 2 December 2022. Chairwoman Mai called on Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean today. Senior Minister Teo and Chairwoman Mai welcomed the strong friendship, mutual trust, and common outlook between Singapore and Vietnam, which are underpinned by growing trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in the green and digital economies. Senior Minister Teo and Chairwoman Mai also discussed regional and international developments, including the importance of upholding ASEAN centrality and unity, as well as ways to strengthen party-to-party and people-to-people exchanges.

Chairwoman Mai also met Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. They reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to advance the Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Partnership through high-level exchanges, economic cooperation and capacity building, ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership in 2023. Minister Balakrishnan and Chairwoman Mai discussed ways to step up cooperation in renewable energy and digitalisation, as well as deepen collaboration in human resource development. They welcomed the strong party-to-party ties, including through regular study visits by senior CPV officials under the Agreement on Study Visit Programmes and Executive Education Programmes for senior CPV officials from 2021 to 2023, and looked forward to the 17th Study Visit in Singapore in 2023. They also reaffirmed the importance of multilateralism and international law.

Minister for Education and Minister-in-charge of Public Service Chan Chun Sing hosted Chairwoman Mai to lunch and a visit to Marina Bay, where Minister Chan briefed Chairwoman Mai about Singapore’s development experience. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in education and training, and to expand the sharing of experience in governance and administration for mutual benefit. Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo also hosted Chairwoman Mai to dinner and a visit to a Meet-the-People session.

Chairwoman Mai also received briefings at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and the Civil Service College.

29 NOVEMBER 2022

Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai calls on Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, 29 November 2022.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai meets with Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, 29 November 2022.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore