Congratulatory Letter from President Halimah Yacob to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President Halimah Yacob has written to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to congratulate him on his re-election. President Tokayev was sworn in on 26 November 2022. The text of the letter is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
29 NOVEMBER 2022

 

 
His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President

Republic of Kazakhstan

 

 

Your Excellency,

 

          My warmest congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The results were a strong endorsement of your leadership, and reflected the trust and confidence that the Kazakh people have in you.

 

Singapore and Kazakhstan enjoy longstanding and warm relations. We will commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023. I am confident that with Your Excellency’s continued support, bilateral cooperation will continue to strengthen in the years to come. In particular, the conclusion of the bilateral Services and Investment Agreement under the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement will boost economic ties between our two countries.  

 

          I look forward to hosting you in Singapore on a State Visit in the near future. Please accept my warmest regards for your good health and continued success.

 

 

 

Yours sincerely,

 

 

 

HALIMAH YACOB

