Presentation of Credentials, 29 November 2022

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Halimah Yacob in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

 

a. The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    His Excellency Askar Kuttykadam

 

b. The High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana

    Her Excellency Genevieve Edna Apaloo

 

Their bio summaries are attached.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

29 NOVEMBER 2022

 

HIS EXCELLENCY ASKAR KUTTYKADAM
AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE
REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN

Ambassador Askar Kuttykadam is a career diplomat. Prior to his appointment as the Kazakh Ambassador to Singapore, he served as the Deputy Head for Foreign Policy and International Relations at the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Ambassador Kuttykadam’s previous overseas assignments include Lithuania, Malaysia, China, Canada and Poland.

Ambassador Kuttykadam graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 1998. He is married to Gulzhazira Akhymbekova and they have two sons.

 

HER EXCELLENCY GENEVIEVE EDNA APALOO

HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF GHANA

 

High Commissioner Apaloo was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana to Japan on 26 January 2022, and is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Singapore.

 

High Commissioner Apaloo is a career diplomat. With a career spanning 25 years, she has worked in various departments in the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, including as the Director of Asia and the Pacific Bureau. She also served at Ghana’s Missions in Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Togo, and France, and was the Acting Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC prior to her current appointment.

 

High Commissioner Apaloo holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Modern Languages, with a combined Honours in French and Spanish from the University of Ghana, as well as a Master’s Degree in International Affairs from the Legon Center for International Affairs and Diplomacy, University of Ghana.

 

She is married with two children.

 

