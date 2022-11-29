OxyFit Labs Releases OxyCup V 2.0, Modernizing Cupping Therapy
The new OxyCup V 2.0 provides an even better experience for those seeking relief from chronic painNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OxyFit Labs is thrilled to announce the release of a new-and-improved version of its OxyCup, which further modernizes cupping therapy. OxyFit Labs was created for the hundreds of millions of people worldwide suffering from chronic pain who do not have the time or cannot afford to get the treatment they need to get rid of their pain. The new OxyCup V 2.0 is one of the best health and wellness products on the market today.
Cupping therapy is an ancient healing practice that is enjoying a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Though there are many different types of cupping therapy, the basic principle is to create suction on the skin, which can help to improve blood flow and loosen muscles. Cupping therapy has been shown to provide a number of potential health benefits, including reduced pain, improved circulation and reduced stress levels. In addition, cupping therapy is relatively safe and gentle, making it a good option for people who are looking for an alternative to more invasive treatments. Whether someone is dealing with chronic pain or simply looking for a way to relax, cupping therapy may be worth trying.
OxyCup is a unique, handheld massager that combines suction, massage and heat to relieve muscle pain and stiffness. The device features dynamic breathing technology, which creates rhythmic alternation of suction and releases to boost blood circulation and speed up recovery. OxyCup also incorporates red light therapy, which has been shown to support healthy cellular immunity and growth. In addition, the device can be used with or without therapeutic heat, which further helps to relax muscles and maximize the benefits of cupping.
The cuppers have proven to be very effective for people with chronic back pain, whether it be caused by sitting at a desk all day, years of manual labor or an injury. Many users have reported significant reductions in pain after just a few sessions with the OxyCup. The OxyCup V 2.0 comes with several innovative features that make it even more effective at relieving chronic pain. These features include five pressure levels and a suck-release-suck mechanism that helps promote the most possible blood flow to the cupped areas. The new features also include increased battery life, shorter charging times and a larger screen on the product. With its new features and improved design, the OxyCup V 2.0 is sure to provide even better results for users suffering from chronic pain.
“With OxyCup 2.0, we've merged the essential healing properties of suction, heat and red light therapy to create a seamless, digitized cupping experience that prioritizes relief and localized recovery," said OxyFit founder Nico Livanos, who also suffers from chronic back pain due to two severe back injuries. "The OxyCup V 2.0 is a cutting-edge device that offers a wide range of features to make your home therapy experience more comfortable and professional. Whether you're looking for a gentle or intense therapy session, the OxyCup V 2.0 has you covered."
For more information and to purchase the OxyCup V 2.0, visit oxyfitshop.com.
