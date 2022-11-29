Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

SR 386, PN 2020 (Pittman) – A Resolution proposing special rules of practice and procedure in the Senate when sitting on impeachment trials. A motion to suspend Senate Rule 25 in order to adopt the impeachment rule passed 29-21. A vote of 30-20 was recorded on the resolution.

SR 387, PN 2021 (Pittman) – A Resolution directing the House of Representatives to Exhibit the Articles of Impeachment. A motion to suspend Senate Rule 29 passed 29-21. A vote of 30-20 was recorded on the resolution.

