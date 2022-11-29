Submit Release
Senator Dillon Announces $1.2M Investment in Union Career Development

Harrisburg, November 29, 2022 – Today, Senator Jimmy Dillon announced $1,273,795 in new funding for career development at the International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC) Local 5 in Northeast Philadelphia. The grant was awarded from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) designed to support economic improvement in communities throughout Pennsylvania.

“Elevator installation requires precision and advanced training,” said Dillon. “For decades, the IUEC has met the challenges of an ever-evolving elevator trade by consistently exceeding the rigorous training demands of that profession. The members of Local 5 will now be ready for the opportunities and challenges of the future because of this new funding.”

RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenue, or other measures of economic activity.

Project Details:

  • International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC) Local 5, $1,273,795– This project entails the renovation of existing rooms at the IUEC5 building to construct a state-of-the-art apprenticeship training center to facilitate classroom learning as well as hands on experience in this highly specialized field.

