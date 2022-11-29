The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Celebrates as the Green Room for the 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade
The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, presented a Certificate of Recognition to the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre.
Your [L. Ron Hubbard Theatre] participation helps brighten the holiday season for all Angelenos, and we are grateful for your partnership.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre, located in Hollywood just a block west of the famed Chinese Theatre and historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, is perhaps best known as the host to the Hollywood Christmas Parade during the holiday season. As the parade celebrated its 90th anniversary and the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots celebrated its 75th, the theatre was host to some 300 celebrities, musicians, city officials, and special guests for the parade.
The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, presented a Certificate of Recognition to the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre. “Your participation helps brighten the holiday season for all Angelenos, and we are grateful for your partnership. Your commitment to the City of Los Angeles is and further helps our common goal of making our city a better place in which to live, work and thrive. You are truly an Angel in the City of Angels!”
John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press, stated, “We initially joined in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2008 with the release of our Stories from the Golden Age line of books written by L. Ron Hubbard. A few years later, Associated Television, the owners of the parade, asked us to host the green room due to our location on Hollywood Blvd coupled with extreme enthusiasm for the parade.”
The Hollywood Christmas Parade is an annual American parade on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre provides the kick-off, where celebrities enter the parade and travel the 3.5-mile route along Hollywood Boulevard, down Vine, then back along Sunset Boulevard.
Radio theatre has a rich and storied tradition. Developed in the 1920s and growing in popularity over the next several decades, it’s a form of dramatic entertainment that, in its heyday, brought family and friends together as they gathered around the radio to share in thrilling adventures, raucous comedies, and compelling mysteries. Millions of listeners tuned in to listen to the broadcasts featuring the top actors of the time.
The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre, established in 1997, is dedicated to recreating that extraordinary experience for today’s audience—going back to the roots of authentic Hollywood entertainment. It was from this theatre format that Galaxy Press created a variety of radio dramas called Stories from the Golden Age, tales ranging from adventure, science fiction, and fantasy to mystery and western. These stories are appropriate for all ages and available at GalaxyPress.com.
For photo highlights of the parade, visit GalaxyPress.com/Parade. The parade will air on the CW on Friday, December 16th, at 8:00 pm throughout the US. For more information on the parade, celebrity participants, etc., visit thehollywoodchristmasparade.org/
