Holistic Medicine Practice in Laguna Beach Named The OC Ayurveda Treats Diseases Uprooting from the Very Cause
What is Ayurveda and how does it work?LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayurveda is a holistic health system that originated in ancient India thousands of years ago. Its focus is on restoring balance in the body, and mind, and unleashing the true potential of the spirit. Methods used in Ayurveda for detoxification and rejuvenation include herbal treatments, lifestyle changes, and an adequate diet. It includes exercise, meditation, massage therapy, oleation (internal and external oiling), herbal steaming, aromatherapy, and much more. The trained practitioners have the ability to recognize the root cause of the disease and reverse the subsequent progress. Uprooting the root cause of any problem brings harmony, restoration, and a natural balance to the body.
Dr. Heena Kapoor, the Practitioner at The OC Ayurveda in Laguna Beach, is experienced in pulse reading, tongue diagnosis, and many other ancient ways of determining the very cause of each problem. She is well versed in the traditional methods; therefore, formulates a treatment plan which includes lifestyle modifications, dietary changes, herbal intake, and external procedures. She determines the person’s primary composition or dosha. The dosha is the governing life force behind a person's physical, mental, and emotional characteristics. Knowing the adequate dosha plows the groundwork for treating diseases and the proper preventative measures.
Ancient Ayurvedic texts such as ‘Sushruta Samhita’ beautifully explain the combinations of doshas that define a person’s unique constitution. VATA, PITTA, KAPHA are the 3 doshas, composed of air, ether, fire, water, and earth elements. A given individual can have various combinations of the 5 elements therefore a distinctive makeup. The job of the practitioner is to recognize the natural ‘doshic’ formation and pair the proper combination of herbs, lifestyle, and diet to restore health in the individual.
Each dosha governs certain aspects of the body, which is why it is essential to maintain a balance between the three different types of energy. A healthy balance between the three doshas will preserve the body’s health needed to perform at its optimum level. For example, the fire component of the body has an effect on digestion, where too much of the fire element in the body can cause indigestion, and too little can cause slow digestion or stagnation, resulting in improper absorption or constipation and lethargy, mentally seen as brain fog and lack of motivation. if Pitta is out of balance, one can experience inflammation, skin disorders, digestive problems, eye issues etc.
Dr Heena works to balance the body's three doshas. The first vata, made up of air and ether elements, second is Pitta, which combines fire and water and third kapha which is the earth and water elements. These doshas regulate metabolism and digestion, transport nutrients, transform substances into useable energy, and work to expel out all the waste in the body.
Charaka & Vaghbhata in Sutrasthana define health in Sanskrit as: “Samadosha, samagnischa samadhatumala kriyaha prasanna atmenindriya manaha swasthya ityabhidheeyate” According to Ayurvedic sages, Charaka and Vaghbhata, the definition of health is a state of equilibrium of the three doshas, agni (metabolic and digestive processes), and Dhatu (principles that uphold the formation of body tissues), and malas (wastes). Additionally, the sensory and motor organs along with mind and soul must also be in a pleasant state, such a state of being is known as a healthy individual or Swastha.
Ayurvedic medicine has a rich history and is still considered an alternative treatment for many conditions. It has been used for over 3,000 years by traditional Indians and throughout the world to treat disease and promote health. Herbs used at The OC Ayurveda help cleanse the body of toxins and improve digestion. Furthermore, rejuvenating herbs replenish the vital organs and any depletion that occurs due to over-indulgence, stress, neglect, or over-worked bodily systems. The most popular herbal formulas contain a variety of herbs, including Brahmi, which is known to slow brain aging and improve memory, other popular Ayurvedic remedies include Ashwagandha, Vasa, Turmeric, Shankhpushpi, Bala, Moringa, Neem, and an endless species all possessing various health benefits.
