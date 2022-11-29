Submit Release
Augment Therapy Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Security Certification

Augment Therapy, Inc.

Augment Therapy completes a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 1 Audit examination with a focus on security for its Augmented Reality Therapy System

The completion of our SOC 2® Type 1 examination audit provides our clients with assurances that we are protecting and securing their data utilizing the industry's best practices and standards.”
— Lindsay Watson, CEO
CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augment Therapy, a digital health company enhancing rehabilitative healthcare through immersive and gamified technology, announced today that it has completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 1 Audit examination for its Augmented Reality Therapy System.

SOC 2® engagements are conducted within the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization framework.

Organizations are audited based on the trust service principles and criteria outlined in the AICPA Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy (SOC 2®). The SOC 2® Type 1 report was completed by an independent auditing firm and provided an understanding of the service organization’s suitability of the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of its internal controls. A service organization may select any or all trust service criteria applicable to its business. Augment Therapy chose to report on security. The successful completion of this voluntary engagement illustrates Augment Therapy’s ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure operating environment for its clients’ confidential data.

Pease Bell CPA’s, the independent auditing firm tested Augment Therapy’s controls, included an examination of their policies and procedures regarding cloud security, network connectivity, systems development life cycle, computer operations, logical access, data transmission, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical operational areas of their business. Upon completion of the audit, Augment Therapy received a Service Auditor’s Report with an opinion demonstrating that their policies, procedures, and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2® criteria.

“The successful completion of our SOC 2® Type 1 examination audit provides Augment Therapy’s clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are in line with industry standards and best practices,” said Lindsay Watson, CEO.

Augment Therapy believes information is one of the most valuable business assets to an organization, and partnership with Augment Therapy provides the necessary protection to an organization’s information assets to mitigate risks associated with the use and processing of information collected during business operations.

About Augment Therapy
Augment Therapy is an award-winning digital health company that engages patients of all ages in immersive, gamified technology to enhance rehabilitative healthcare. Unique to Augment Therapy’s software, its proprietary MOCAST™ patent-pending technology offers full-body computer vision technology where wearables are not required for interactive therapy sessions. Therapy through evidence-based gamified exercise offers a more engaging experience for patients while providers can easily monitor progress at any time. Valuable patient data and analytics are built into Augment Therapy’s HIPAA compliant and SOC 2® Type 1 approved software. The platform is designed for inpatient, outpatient, and at home use by healthcare caregivers and their patients. Augment Therapy was co-founded in 2017 by CEO, Lindsay Watson, a physical therapist with over 20 years of experience and CTO, Steve Blake, a 30-year medical and tech-education software expert. The company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Augment Therapy was selected as a 2022 Unity for Humanity award recipient. Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. For more information about Augment Therapy, please visit www.augmenttherapy.com. 

About Pease Bell CPAs
Pease Bell, CPAs is a rapidly growing mid-sized accounting firm serving an expanding nationwide client base. Now with multiple offices and over 100 employees, our priority is to provide the same exceptional quality of client support that has built our reputation in a crowded CPA marketplace. The Risk Advisory Services (RAS) group looks to educate and support their clients; focusing on solution-based practices for clients seeking to comply or in the process of becoming compliant. The RAS team carefully dissects each aspect of their clients’ business operations to create a strategic, tailored solution to meet one or many of their compliance needs. Pease Bell CPA’s goal is to simplify and expedite the compliance reporting process to meet their clients’ needs and the stringent requirements their customers, vendors and governing bodies necessitate.

Rebecca Turk
Augment Therapy
+1 310-663-0595
rebeccaturk@augmenttherapy.com
