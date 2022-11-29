WaterField Unveils Full-Grain Leather Time Travel Case for Apple Watch and Accessories

WaterField Designs introduces the premium, full-grain leather Time Travel Case for Apple Watch to protect and organize the Apple Watch and accessories at home or on the road. The handsome, wallet-style Apple Watch case stows the charger, the Apple watch face inside a scratch-free Ultrasuede® pouch, and up to three watchbands.

WaterField Designs, an innovative designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for Apple and other digital technology, introduces the full-grain leather Time Travel Case for Apple Watch, a handsome wallet-style watch case that stows and protects the Apple Watch and accessories. The interior organizes and showcases up to three watchbands and a protective pocket holds the charger and Apple watch face cradled inside a scratch-free Ultrasuede® pouch. Handcrafted from premium leather in a choice of colors, the Time Travel Case for the Apple Watch will develop a beautiful patina over time.

"The Time Travel Case is an elegant solution for organizing your Apple Watch, extra watch bands, and charger all in one handy spot," explained company owner Gary Waterfield. "Slim, compact, and protective, it's highly portable for travel and convenient to keep on your dresser or nightstand as well."

The Time Travel Apple Watch Case opens like a book and is handcrafted from substantial, full-grain leather. An interior, pleated leather pocket stows the charger and the Apple watch face. A separate but included Ultrasuede® pouch cradles the face, further safeguarding it from bumps and scratches. A durable leather flap folds over the pocket adding yet another layer of protection and closes on the other side with four, hidden, rare-earth magnets.

The underside of the flap, opposite the pocket, serves as a place to organize, store, and showcase up to three watchbands. Elastic straps on either end hold each watchband in place and are concealed by beautiful leather flaps, keeping the visual focus on the bands themselves.

The Time Travel Apple Watch case is available in four, full-grain, naturally-tanned, leather colors and joins WaterField Designs' extensive line of bags and cases designed to carry and protect Apple products including the MacBook Pro, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, and Apple Watch as well as other brands' digital technology.

Price: $119.

Materials: Full-grain, naturally-tanned leather. Ultrasuede® pouch. Rare-earth magnets.

Colors: Chocolate (dark brown), Grizzly (light brown), Blue, or Black thick, full-grain leather.

Dimensions: 6.25 x 5 inches; 4.6 oz.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins December 5.

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information is available on the company website at "Our Story."

