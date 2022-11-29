Akon teams up with social media giant Tik Tok for the release of TT FREAK, December 2, 2022

Akon collaborates with Tik Tok for the release of a new EP "TT FREAK"

In collaboration with social media giant Tik Tok, Akon's Konvict Kulture releases TT FREAK. Drops on December 2, 2022. Featuring some of the biggest breakout artists of recent times including African sensation Nektunez and the Atlanta raised rapper Amirror.

Akon is one of the premier producers and recording artists of the 21st century. A multi award winning performer with an American Music Award, Billboard award and multiple World Music awards. He is one of the most featured artists of all time and a Guiness World Record holder. Through his own record label he has helped break some of the biggest artists of the last 20 years and revolutionized the music industry. Outside of music he is one of the most successful African Entrepreneurs and has been regularly listed in magazines such as Forbes as one of the top 100 influential people on the planet.

TT Freak is a release unlike anything that has come before. As with much of Akon’s work, TT Freak feels totally ahead of it’s time. Whether that is the unique partnership between TikTok and Akon’s Konvict Kulture brand, his collaborations with the likes of Nektunez and Amirror or the subjects tackled in this release with a sound that feels both accessible and ahead of the curve. Akon, as he has done so many times before, continues to drive the music industry forward through his creativity, musicality and entrepreneurship.

Featured on the EP is the musician and producer Nektunez who’s amassed over 10 billion views on Tik Tok and is billed as one of the biggest stars to come out of Africa recently. He’s most well known for his cult Ameno Amapiano (remix). As you will hear, this multi instrumentalist and producer is much more than a one hit wonder but perhaps one of the most talented producers of his generation.

“TT FREAK” EP also features songs by Konvict Kulture’s first female rapper Amirror. An incredibly talented rapper and performer Amirror only recently signed with Konvict Kulture. This new artist’s ability that continues to grow well before the release of her first EP next year. Amirror’s high octane energy adds a firecracker vibe to this release.

The TT Freak EP debuts alongside the official TT freak music video which was executively produced by hoo.be, an early stage tech company. The TT Freak video was shot by rising PNB Rock and Trippie Redd’s Director Jake The Shooter in Los Angeles California with some of the biggest social media influencers Markell Washington, Duckinss, Matt Steffanina to name a few.

TT Freak certainly feels like the beginning of a movement. Featured on the title track: John MaMann and Dawty. Releases on all platforms December 2, 2022 pre-save https://vydia.lnk.to/TT_Freak and become part of Akon’s ever expanding Kulture.

