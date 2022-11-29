Rugged Tablet Leader MobileDemand Launches 3rd Generation of Customer Favorite xTablet T1600 Series with the xTablet T1690

Leading provider of rugged tablets, MobileDemand, announces their continued investment into the customer favorite xTablet T1600 series with the introduction of the 3rd generation xTablet T1690. The high-performing device features the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor which boasts a remarkable 125% performance boost over the 8th Gen processor in the 2nd generation of the device series.

The xTablet T1690 offers the latest technological advancements plus the highest levels of performance and protection for field service and frontline workers who rely on rugged devices to streamline mission-critical tasks and workflows, improving productivity in the most demanding industries, including agriculture, warehousing and manufacturing.

"We are pleased to add the upgraded xTablet T1690 to our line of rugged tablets," said Matt Miller, President and CTO of MobileDemand. "MobileDemand's continued innovation into the xTablet T1600 series ensures frontline workers have the latest top-of-the-line technological advancements needed to thrive in the harshest industries."

High performance anywhere

Engineered for frontline workers who demand optimum performance, the xTablet T1690 features the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor which boasts a remarkable 125% performance boost over the 8th Gen processor in the xTablet T1680, critical for users running multiple applications simultaneously. Enterprise data collection and management is seamless thanks to Wi-Fi 6E. The latest generation of Wi-Fi provides users with exceptional, unmatched wireless capability and improved network performance while supporting more wireless users, even in congested environments such as large warehouses. The latest Bluetooth® V5.2 enables smoother and faster pairing capabilities.

The device features the latest technological advancements including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A and Nano SIM card (4FF). Graphics are upgraded and optimized with the integrated Intel® Iris® XE Graphics card. Additional ports have been added including a Micro HDMI and Thunderbird 4.

Protection and productivity

The large, high resolution 11.6-inch, 1000 NIT capacitive multi-touch display ensures the device thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, even in direct sunlight. The device meets the same MIL-STD-810G standards as its predecessors, meaning it can withstand shock, vibration and drops from 4-feet. It is IP65 sealed to withstand dust and water, critical for technology investment protection.

The xTablet T1690 is fully compatible with all the same productivity enhancing add-ons as its predecessors, including an optional integrated Honeywell N6703 Barcode Scanner. The device thrives when paired with the all-encompassing, docking eco-system. The dock withstands the constant vibrations common on forklifts, tractors or other vehicles, while direct-wire kits ensure the device is always powered up, critical for industries where downtime isn't an option. For companies with large warehouses or yards that struggle to maintain connectivity, the dock's external Wi-Fi antenna ensures workers remain online and connected throughout the entirety of the terminal, preventing costly downtime.

The device comes standard with the latest Windows 11 Professional operating system. Windows LSTC 2021 is available by request, and Windows 10 Pro Downgrade is available on request for a limited time.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD-810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit ruggedtabletpc.com.

