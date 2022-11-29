Aiera and Helios to Deliver Key Presentation on the Role of Financial Audio Intelligence at the 2022 Benzinga Fintech Deal Day Conference

Established fintech thought leaders Bryan Healey (Aiera) and Sean Austin (Helios) are set to present "The Power of Voice and Sentiment, as Well as Data Monetization" at Benzinga's annual fintech event on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in New York City.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Top executives at leading fintech firms Aiera and Helios have been tapped to deliver a key panel presentation at the 2022 Benzinga Fintech Deal Day Conference, where they will discuss the rapidly-increasing role of audio intelligence within financial services.

Aiera, the leading Wall Street event intelligence and speech technology platform, has a long-standing relationship with Helios, a pioneer in voice-based tonal analysis, delivering the first ever transparency gauge for equity communications strictly from voice tone on Wall Street events. Now, the top leadership from these two companies (Aiera Co-Founder and CTO Bryan Healey, and Helios Co-Founder and CEO Sean Austin) are taking the stage to share their insights.

The presentation, entitled "The Power of Voice and Sentiment, as Well as Data Monetization", will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 4:00pm ET in New York City. Additionally, Healey and Austin will be joined on the panel by Floodlight CEO and Co-Founder Nate Wyne, and Trading Central Chief Operating Officer Jerome Favresse.

"The recognition of this presentation comes at a time of substantial growth for Aiera," said Bryan Healey, Co-Founder and CTO of Aiera. "Our partnership with Helios is just one of many that continue to push financial professionals to extract Wall Street event insights faster with the deepest possible comprehension - and we're excited to share our story at this event."

The Benzinga Fintech Deal Day Conference will take place December 8th, 2022 in New York City. Click here for more information and registration details.

About Aiera:

Aiera is the only live event monitoring & financial search platform covering all available Wall Street events, providing real-time transcription, one-click audio streaming, DVR-style live audio controls, smart document search, dynamic alerts, and seamless team collaboration via bookmarks and note-taking. Aiera covers over 50,000 earnings calls, investor events, and conferences annually (with a 95%+ live connection rate), spanning more than 12,000 global equities; all accessible via desktop, mobile app, API, and iFrame. To learn more, please visit aiera.com.

About Helios Life Enterprises:

Helios Life Enterprises (HLE) is a pioneer in voice-based tonal analysis. HLE is the first and currently only company to conceive and devise a widely available data platform that delivers systematic analytics of an executive's voice during critical corporate events. These analytics provide novel information that is useful for predicting future earnings surprises, company performance, and cumulative abnormal returns in the context of M&A events. Core product offerings include: the Comprehend product suite for buy-side investors of all sizes and in limited pilot Mercury; a scaled research and audio analytics platform that allows a firm to extract full tonal value from their own proprietary audio. To learn more, please visit helioslife.enterprises.

About Benzinga Fintech Deal Day Conference:

Benzinga, a widely read financial media outlet, has hosted its Fintech Deal Day Conference for eight consecutive years to spotlight the groundbreaking companies and executives who are revolutionizing the fintech industry. The annual event fosters connections among business leaders, curates conversations from successful entrepreneurs, and highlights the year's leading innovations. For more information on this year's conference, click here.

