InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Pet Travel Product (TRO 737)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to take a pet's favorite toys and blanket along on a trip or an outdoor excursion," said an inventor, from Midland, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the PUP N GO. My design ensures that toys are contained and easy to clean up when returning home."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to transport a pet blanket and toys. In doing so, it enhances fun and comfort for pets while traveling or on-the-go. It also could help to prevent lost pet toys. The invention features a portable design that is easy to carry and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-737, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

