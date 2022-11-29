Media Alert: Prosimo to Demonstrate Full Stack Transit for Simplifying Multicloud Networking During AWS re: Invent 2022

Company to Showcase How Large Enterprise Customers Leverage Prosimo to Build Consistent Architecture for Connecting Networks, Services, and Apps

Prosimo, a showcase sponsor, will be exhibiting its Full Stack solution for simplifying multicloud networking during AWS re: Invent in booth #842

The company will demonstrate how large enterprise customers, including Fortune 100 companies, leverage solutions from Prosimo to build a consistent architecture for connecting networks, services, and applications in multicloud environments.

Prosimo Co-founder and CEO Ramesh Prabagaran will be featured in theCube interview during the show.

Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, announced today it is a showcase sponsor at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re: Invent 2022, taking place this week through December 2 in Las Vegas, NV. During the conference, Prosimo will be exhibiting in Booth #842 where it will demonstrate its Full Stack Transit to build a consistent architecture for connecting networks, services and applications in multicloud environments.

Prosimo's platform simplifies the orchestration of cloud-native services and gives enterprises a single, integrated architecture to interconnect, replicate and scale applications across multicloud environments, including AWS. With Prosimo, customers can use Cloud Native constructs and instantly access any of the latest cloud-native capabilities from any cloud provider, including AWS, without having to re-architect their existing clouds or worry about managing multiple environments.

Prosimo Full Stack Cloud Transit makes this possible. Starting with the Network Transit, it seamlessly orchestrates connectivity using cloud-native gateways (VNET, VPC, Cloud WAN, Transit Gateway (TGW), etc.) and services for any cloud (multi-region, multicloud, and hybrid on-prem). And the differentiating layer, App Transit, understands the application and its needs and provides app-native networking, application performance, secure access, and observability.

During the show, the company will share how Prosimo Full Stack has delivered up to 90% improvement in time-to-value, 99% application reliability, 60% savings in cloud spend, and 80% reduction in mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) for enterprises across key industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

Additionally, this week during AWS re: Invent, join Prosimo for:

Ramesh will share why cloud networking is vital for enterprises to succeed in the cloud and discuss how a cloud-native approach can simplify overcoming critical technical challenges. These challenges include connectivity, operations, and security.

Topgolf + Live Packet Pushers Podcast

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 4-7 pm.

Register here.

Join Prosimo for a free round of Topgolf and drinks and hear from Prosimo customers about how AWS and Prosimo are driving success in multicloud and leading to positive business outcomes.

About Prosimo:

Prosimo delivers a simplified multicloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management—all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have adopted Prosimo to successfully roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst, WRVI Capital, and Blackrock. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

