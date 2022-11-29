How Dream Team Directors, a husband and wife filmmaker team broke through in Hollywood

Time is Eternal Poster Time is Eternal Best Directors Time is Eternal La Jolla The Dream Team Directors ~ Bayou Bennett and Daniel Lir Time is Eternal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 68x award-winning husband and wife filmmakers Daniel Lir and Bayou Bennett’s recipe of rejecting the status quo of modern Hollywood’s content of murder, sex and disturbance but instead pushing entertainment, beauty, originality and inspiration is attracting world wide acclaim for the couple who built their personal love story on making films together.

First meeting at a vegetarian cafe on the Lower East Side of NYC in 2007 and connecting over their love of cinema, the couple are now finding years of hard work paying off as they are simultaneously winning awards, nominations and selections at prestigious film festivals in Moscow, Canada, Seattle, Los Angeles, India and more with their latest film “Time is Eternal” starring Berite Labelle. Recently the couple took home top film awards as Directors at the UK Fashion Film Festival and LA Live Film Festival.

Their highly visual film takes you inside the mind of a renowned female writer in present-day Los Angeles, who is penning her latest novel, which imagines the fictional meeting of two legendary women. Cleopatra VIII, queen of Egypt during the first century B.C., comes face to face with the English writer-women's rights activist Mary Wollstonecraft, also the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

A powerful ode to female strength, the film chronicles a soulful discussion between these two trailblazers. Both known as lovers and as warriors for a cause, the fighter and the writer contemplate their differing approaches to leadership, culminating in a shared passion that intertwines eternally.

“We wanted to highlight the power of women across history, in a previously male-dominated world,” says Lir. “I strongly related to our star’s (Berite Labelle) purpose to inform a younger generation about the impactful and under-represented contribution of these women to the creation of our culture.”

“I want audiences to be overwhelmed with beauty and brought into a world of magic and inspiration that helps them forget their troubles and all we have been through as a human race in the last two years” says Bennett.

Lir and Bennett inspired by Berite Labelle’s goal to make history relevant to a younger generation brought on celebrity stylist and costume designer, Wilford Lenov, to help interpret history through a modern fashion lens. Lenov is known for working with pop stars such as Saweetie, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha, and Iggy Azalea.

“Every character was about women’s empowerment and I wanted to push the envelope and bring a fashion element to the characters and a sexier twist. What can we spin off in the feminine energy for Gen Z and beyond?” Wiford Lenov

Since October 2021, the film’s star, Berite Labelle who brilliantly plays 4 roles diverse roles in the film, has covered four international editions of Vogue, Glamour and Harper's Bazaar as well as Bold magazine.

The Dreamers, Daniel Lir and Bayou Bennett have overcome many obstacles together in the industry and have created a track record of inspiring, awareness raising films and documentaries collaborating with top talent such as Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis, Golden Globe nominee Lea Michele, Norman Reedus of the “Walking Dead” plus stand out brand work for Coldplay, Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid x Chrome Hearts, Atlantic Records, Lindsey Stirling and more.

Their 2019 short film, "Tombstone Pillow", has drawn widespread acclaim and won 33 awards being introduced in Italy at the Allora Festival by three time Oscar nominee Edward Norton.

Behind the scenes photos

Christopher Scott Website

Christopher Scott Instagram

Director Red Carpet portraits by Gonzalo Tapia Vasquez

"Time is Eternal" Trailer