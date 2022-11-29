Tree Planting Projects Receive Grant Funding

Governor Carney puts toil into his Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative during a tree planting event at Fork Branch Nature Preserve in Kent County. DNREC Photo.

Tree For Every Delawarean Initiative Announces Conservation Partnership’s Latest Award Recipients

Five projects will receive a combined $60,000 in grant funding for tree plantings as part of Delaware’s Tree For Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI), the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and initiative partners announced today.

TEDI works with Delaware conservation partners including DNREC and the Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service to enhance and support tree planting projects throughout the state, with the goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. To date, over 72,000 trees have been planted with funds allocated through TEDI. Combined with funding from other sources, a total of 120,000 trees have been planted since January 2020. The latest projects will add almost 8,000 trees to this total and are to be completed this fall and next spring.

The funded tree planting projects were selected from among 13 applications cumulatively seeking more than $250,000 in requests received during the latest funding round for TEDI.

Project recipients, their TEDI grant awards, and project locations include:

Delaware State Parks ($10,000) for tree plantings at Brandywine Creek and Delaware Seashore state parks

Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro ($17,500)

The Nature Conservancy ($10,000 ) for planting at the Bullseye-Ferry Landing Preserve near Millsboro

Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve ($5,000) for planting at Blackbird Landing in Townsend

Siegel Jewish Community Center in Wilmington ($17,500)

TEDI is a partnership between the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy and the Delaware Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program. TEDI provides technical assistance, resources to communities and financial support through grant awards.

Additional funding opportunities, as well as a list of nurseries that carry native trees, tips on tree care and a tree tracker can be found by visiting de.gov/tedi. Members of the public are encouraged to add newly-planted trees into the tracker in helping to support TEDI in reaching its million-tree goal.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

