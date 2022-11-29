EGO Cosmetics Earns Acclaim for Premium Cosmetics Line
New Brand Ambassador ProgramMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGO Cosmetics, a leading beauty, and cosmetics brand has earned recognition for its new line of liquid lipsticks, lip glosses, and eye shadow pallets. The high-end, premium cosmetics brand also recently announced a new brand ambassador program with exciting opportunities for corporate partners worldwide.
The brand’s exciting line has earned acclaim for its vibrant colors, pigments, and use of shea butter-based ingredients, which condition and moisture the skin, fight breakouts, and heal irritations with powerful anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. Each product in the EGO line is specially formulated and manufactured to be free of animal or animal-derived ingredients, ensuring each development is sustainable and environmentally conscious.
“We are excited to pioneer this breakthrough brand of beauty and cosmetics products,” remarked Finesse Levine, a celebrity photographer, and Co-Founder of EGO Cosmetics. “EGO has become increasingly popular worldwide, and each day our premium, high-quality products are being trusted by new people looking to integrate exciting, high-quality products into their makeup and beauty routines,” he added.
Finesse Levine, a celebrity photographer, and Asia Skye, a fashion model, partnered to create the line in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its launch, EGO Cosmetics has gone where few beauty brands have gone before and managed to capture something new, fresh, and bold with its use of vibrant colors and pigments and natural ingredients in its lipsticks, lip glosses, and eye shadow pallets.
In light of this success, EGO Cosmetics has launched a brand ambassador program, which allows partners to receive invites to private parties and features on the EGO Cosmetics website. Additionally, brand ambassadors can receive discounts, commissions, and branded merchandise. #teamego.
