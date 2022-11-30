American Bolshevik documentary on coexistence with coyotes partners with Moonclub for NFT launch
NFT launch will support release of film and donations to organizations that promote coexistence and non-lethal management strategies.
A portion of the proceeds from this venture will be dedicated to supporting organizations that educate on coexistence with wildlife and promote effective, non-lethal management practices.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The producers of American Bolshevik, a feature length documentary on coexistence with the coyote, have announced a partnership with David Akerman and his team at Moonclub for the launch of an NFT series to support the release of the film. Producer Lila Depew states “This is an exciting medium that brings us a new way to engage with our audience. A portion of the proceeds from this venture will be dedicated to supporting organizations that educate on coexistence with wildlife and promote effective, non-lethal management practices.”
— Producer Lila DePew
“We are also committed to ensuring that this project is carbon negative. The recent upgrade to the Ethereum network that cut energy consumption by more than 99% makes this release an environmentally friendly option for us. We have also purchased permanent additional offsets from Greenfleet, which plants legally protected native forests to remove carbon from the atmosphere and restore habitat for endangered wildlife. We will continue to evaluate and invest in projects that will maintain a carbon negative environmental impact for this project and for the film.”
David Akerman, CEO of Moonclub, adds "We're excited to introduce the American Bolshevik project to the Web3 space. Incorporating an NFT in the form of a digital pass allows us to reach a larger community and tap into the growing Web3 industry."
The coordinated attempts of government agencies and private interests to eradicate the coyote over the past century have led to the expansion of the animal’s territory throughout the United States, as New York Times best-selling author of Coyote America, Dan Flores, explains in the film. The coyote is an adaptable animal and a beneficial contributor to local ecosystems, but its value is often overlooked. American Bolshevik explores the fraught relationship between humans and coyotes over the past century, and the attempts to understand how we can effectively coexist with this predator now that its territory has expanded into suburban and urban areas across the country.
Each year, an estimated 500,000 coyotes are slaughtered in the United States in the name of “wildlife management,” often through killing contests and other inhumane practices such as leg hold traps, aerial shooting, and poisoning. In the film, Camilla Fox, Executive Director of Project Coyote, discusses the work that her organization does to educate and implement effective and non-lethal management practices.
American Bolshevik, from Lemon Martini Productions, will be released on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV in January of 2023. Additional information on the release date will be made available on the movie website at www.americanbolshevik.com. For more information please contact pr@americanbolshevik.com.
Moonclub is a blockchain technology and marketing firm, providing full-service support for companies expanding the reach of their brands on Web3. More information available at www.moonclub.com.
Lila DePew
American Bolshevik PR
+1 774-481-1147
pr@americanbolshevik.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other