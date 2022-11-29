Carefree Boat Club Opens Location in Port Charlotte, FL at Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club
New Carefree Boat Club location opens on December 10th, 2022 at CHarlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
We are excited to announce our new location in Port Charlotte, FL. This location will be the premier destination for boaters in the area.”PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carefree Boat Club opens a new location in Charlotte Harbor. There will be a Grand Opening Cookout on December 10th, 2022 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm in the courtyard overlooking Charlotte Harbor. This will be the premier boat club in Port Charlotte.
This location is definitely a few steps up in quality and experience and will be exceptional! Carefree Boat Club has purchased a business membership so that all Carefree Members and guests will have access to facilities, including the bathrooms, Bar area (Ship's Wheel, not the main dining area) for food and beverages. This location has ample parking, bathrooms, showers, and excellent food and beverages served for lunch and dinner, available to all members as my business guests. The Yacht Club grounds are exceptional with grand vistas of Charlotte Harbor. Guests will need to accompany a member while on-premises, as it is a Member Only Club and is on the Port Charlotte side, north of the HYWY 41 bridge at - 4400 Lister St. Port Charlotte, FL
The club owners have been busting their tails to get back up and running as well as finding and landing this new location, new boats, supplies, etc. They can say we have accomplished all this in less than two months since the hurricane. They just picked up a new Scout Dorado (#36) from the factory in South Carolina, we also have a new Scout XSF 215 this last weekend (#38) along with another Scout Winnayh (#39). Plus, their first Sailboat will be added to our fleet (#S-2) before December 1st.
All these new boats will be available at Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club starting on December 6th. Keep an eye out on ResNet to be able to book your outing very soon! They are working with Carefree corporate to get this done in time. It will be worth the extra time to drive up since you will trade time spent in the car, for time on the boat. It's just two minutes to get out into Charlotte Harbor.
A big thanks to all Carefree Boat Club members for their understanding and patience with this unprecedented hurricane disaster. This new location will have a better club overall and better locations than before.
