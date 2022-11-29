Tupperware’s Unexpectedly Beautiful Art Collection is so much more than Leftovers

Rico Baca, auctioneer at Palm Beach Modern Auctions, stands before two large paintings by Richard Anuszkiewicz, up for auction on December 3rd. Rico Baca and Wade Terwilliger, owners of Palm Beach Modern Auctions, are seated in front of the Richard Mayhew painting. The work was acquired by Tupperware Brands in 1975 and is being seen for the first time outside their campus since then. Darin Roney reviews the catalog for Palm Beach Modern Auctions’ December 3rd auction. Depicted works from the Tupperware Corporate Collection include large canvases by Robert Natkin and Paul Jenkins.

Household names in modern art take center stage as the Tupperware Brands corporate collection is being auctioned this Saturday at Palm Beach Modern Auctions.

This has the feel of a gallery opening. All these pieces by Richard Anuszkiewicz, Paul Jenkins, Richard Mayhew and Robert Natkin and others...they've been out of the public eye for 40 to 50 years.” — Rico Baca

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Palm Beach Modern’s auctioneer Rico Baca stepped foot on the Tupperware Brands campus, he knew he was there to look at art that could be sold to the advantage of both firms. What he didn’t expect was the magnitude and importance of the collection.

“There was art everywhere,” says Baca. “Paintings lined hallways, conference rooms and climate-controlled storage units. I recognized many of the artists immediately. Who knew that this iconic name in housewares held an art collection representing some of the most noteworthy names in modern art? Not just big names, but big colorful paintings, any one of which would be joyful to own. It was stunning.”

From that initial meeting, the timetable was quick. The tour was followed by conferences, contracts and a second trip to Orlando…this time with admin staff and a team of movers to transport the art to the auction house Lake Worth Beach for photography, cataloging and display. Fast forward a few weeks, and fifty-six of the more than eight hundred works are on the walls at Palm Beach Modern Auctions, ready for viewing.

Baca continues, “This has the feel of a gallery opening. All these pieces by Richard Anuszkiewicz, Paul Jenkins, Richard Mayhew and Robert Natkin and others...they've been out of the public eye for forty to fifty years. Most were acquired by Tupperware in the 70s and 80s. They’re ready for something new.”

The first segment of the Tupperware Collection (including the works referenced here) will be up for auction at Palm Beach Modern Auctions on Saturday, December 3rd. The auction will begin at 12:00 noon ET. Lots can be viewed online at www.modernauctions.com or in person all week leading up to the sale. The auction house is located at 1217 N. Dixie Hwy., Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460. For more information, contact info@modernauctions.com or 561.586.5500.

— ### —