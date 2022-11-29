EOT Reveals Industrial IoT Asset Modeling and Visualization Solutions at AWS re:Invent 2022

EOT's Twin Sight™ and Twin Central™ deliver asset management and operational dashboard authoring platform powered by AWS IoT SiteWise and AWS IoT TwinMaker

AWS re:Invent – EOT (embassyofthings.com), a leader in software for energy, manufacturing and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), has been working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop two plug-and-play software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, EOT Twin Sight™ and EOT Twin Central™, for industrial companies on the Industry 4.0 journey. The two solutions leverage and extend the capabilities of EOT Twin Talk, and are built using AWS IoT SiteWise for cloud historian data storage and asset hierarchy management and AWS IoT TwinMaker for its capability to integrate siloed asset hierarchies from multiple business and operational data sources into an integrated and flexible knowledge graph model. Together they enable the modernization of legacy operational technologies to help customers accelerate their analytics and machine learning cloud-based initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005846/en/

With EOT Twin Sight™ industrial users can now leverage the power of low-code artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software to modernize how asset information and data is visualized and drive the rapid creation of use–case-specific visual dashboards, templates and reports. The flexibility and ease of use of EOT Twin Sight enables any individual inside the company to access enterprise-wide operational data with a self-service model and develop dashboards and reports that support their specific use case and business needs. More information: https://embassyofthings.com/twinsight/.

With EOT Twin Central™ the broad and diverse sources of operational data and their related asset hierarchies can be centralized into a single source of truth with a common semantic model, optimizing how asset information is managed. Operators can easily and quickly map, link, store, and synchronize relationships between assets and their operational, engineering, and financial metadata using a unified relationship graph. A powerful graph query language allows them to query, search, and navigate through current and historic contextual data, with full version control available. More information: https://embassyofthings.com/twincentral/.

"Unlike any other cloud vendor, the AWS IoT SiteWise and AWS IoT TwinMaker services provide the foundation to build asset management solutions such as real-time cloud historians," states Matt Oberdorfer, CEO of EOT. "This enabled EOT to focus on building the value-added capabilities of EOT Twin Sight™ and EOT Twin Central™ to immediately help industrial customers drive relevant, real-time business decisions by field engineers, operators, and board executives alike."

Manufacturing and energy operators need real-time operational data fully integrated with business asset metadata to make better and faster data-driven business decisions, without disturbing the mission critical plant operations. Such decisions leverage the insights on industrial assets across the enterprise derived by computationally intensive machine learning (ML) models. Modernizing legacy operational tools, applications, and systems is a foundational step to innovation because the plants infrastructure is built on a highly heterogenous IoT infrastructure that is not integrated and ultimately limits the value that can be extracted from the data by leveraging the capabilities of AWS services.

EOT Twin Sight™ is a SaaS application that supports the visualization and reporting of large-scale analytics and ML models. The ML model results are embedded in the use case driven modern, low-code, AI-powered visualization platform for the operational user to make data-supported decisions that drive operational efficiency across their enterprise.

EOT Twin Central™ is an asset model hierarchy SaaS application that seamlessly integrates enterprise business system data (SAP, EAM, custom SQL databases, etc.) with asset model hierarchies (historians, SCADA, OPC UA sources) into a single source of truth. An asset centric semantic knowledge graph is at the core of Twin Central™ operational technology stack.

About Embassy of Things

Embassy of Things, Inc. (EOT) provides Twin Talk a secure, scalable, and intelligent Data Integration and Curation Platform designed to liberate operational data from historians and SCADA systems for cloud analytics and using insights for enabling self-optimizing industrial plants. EOT is helping customers in energy, manufacturing and transportation to capitalize on production, asset and resource optimization, and cost savings by enabling event-driven, real-time architectures in the cloud and operational intelligence at the edge. EOT's customers represent more than $160 billion in revenue, $45 billion in fixed assets and 60,000 employees. For more information, visit: https://www.embassyofthings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005846/en/