Callahan Construction Honored by Caritas Communities

Annual gala raised record-breaking $1.19 million for housing and resident support services

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., was recently honored with the P. Leo Corcoran Humanitarian Award by Caritas Communities at its 37th Annual Housing For All Gala held at the Westin Boston Seaport District on November 10th.

(Photo by Mike Mejia)

The Callahan family has been a charitable partner to Caritas for 15 years. In his remarks accepting the award, Patrick Callahan, president of Callahan Construction Managers, announced a surprise 1-1 challenge match for dollars raised onsite toward exceeding the $1 million event goal. A successful live auction and "fund our mission" call led to a record-breaking total of $1.19 million being raised for the Caritas housing and resident support programs. The Callahan family itself contributed a total of $115,000, which is the largest gift Caritas has ever received in the history of this event.

In addition to financial support, the Callahan family has made substantial volunteer efforts, including recent landscaping and exterior improvements at the newly acquired Caritas property at 46 Winter Street in Quincy, Mass.

"The honoree of this award is carefully selected through a rigorous process to identify a person, family or company that demonstrates the characteristics of our founder, P. Leo Corcoran: wisdom, collaboration, hard work and humility in service to those less fortunate," said Karin Cassel Mitterando, executive director of Caritas Communities. "The Callahan Family and Callahan Construction team have generously supported Caritas Communities with charitable gifts and volunteer work for 15 years. Their integrity, kindness, compassion, and commitment to serve our citizens who are most in need of safe, dignified housing is exceptional."

Event Co-Chair Jim Coughlin of Northbridge Companies presented the award, drawing a parallel between the Callahan family and the Corcoran family, who continue in the tradition of Caritas founder P. Leo Corcoran by engaging in community service and giving back. Both families were represented by several generations in attendance. In his remarks, Jim stated "It all started at the top. Marie, who is here with us tonight and recently celebrated her 95th birthday, raised her five boys to believe that life is about 'not what you got, but what you gave.'"

About Callahan Construction Managers

Callahan Construction Managers is a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., with a regional office in White Plains, NY. Callahan has served the New England and Northeast regions for over 65 years. As one of the region's largest open shop construction firms, Callahan provides a wide range of preconstruction and construction management services to local, regional, and national clients. Callahan's markets include multi-family residential, senior housing, affordable housing, hospitality, life sciences, corporate office, educational, retail and tenant fit up. Callahan was voted a 2021 "Top Place to Work" by the Boston Globe and "Best Place to Work" by the Boston Business Journal. Visit www.callahan-inc.com for more information.

About Caritas Communities

Caritas Communities prevents homelessness by providing very low-income individuals with permanent housing, support, a sense of community and expanded opportunities. Since 1985, Caritas has helped fill the need for safe, secure housing in Greater Boston. Caritas owns and operates 34 buildings in 17 Greater Boston communities, serving more than 1,000 individuals annually. Caritas provides onsite support services, emergency rental assistance, veterans-specific housing and services, and onsite property management. Caritas enables people working for minimum wage, veterans experiencing post-service challenges, and low-income elderly and disabled citizens to live in a clean, safe home that they can afford. Caritas Communities is an independent, non-sectarian, non-profit housing provider. To learn more, please go to www.caritascommunities.org.

Media Contacts

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR for Callahan Construction

978.985.4541 617.645.8545

Callahan@RhinoPR.com

Amy Meneely

Director of Communications, Caritas

AMeneely@caritascommunities.org

SOURCE: Callahan Construction Managers

View source version on accesswire.com: