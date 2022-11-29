Read more about GBI Arrests High School Teacher in Sexual Battery Investigation

Submit Release
Hamilton, GA (November 29, 2022) – James Steel, age 69, of Leesburg, GA, and a teacher at Harris County High School, has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery of a person under 16 years of age. A Harris County Grand Jury indicted Steel on November 14, 2022. On May 9, 2022, the Hamilton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Steel had inappropriate contact with multiple students. Steel was booked at the Harris County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

 

