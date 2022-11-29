Submit Release
Pennsylvania Commission for Women Opens Nomination Period for 2023 Female Veterans Day Celebration

Continuing the Wolf Administration’s effort to support women in the commonwealth and recognize those women who have served their country through the military, the Pennsylvania Commission for Women is seeking statewide nominations for its seventh Female Veterans Day Ceremony as part of Women’s History Month in March 2023.

“It’s an honor to join the Commission for Women in celebrating Pennsylvania’s female veterans this year, and every year,” Governor ​Tom Wolf said. “It’s important for all of us to come together to recognize the sacrifices our female veterans make to serve our commonwealth and our nation, and to thank our female veterans for their dedication to protecting their fellow Americans.”

“Every year in March, the Pennsylvania Commission for Women recognizes outstanding women who have served in every branch of the military. It is a true honor to award these selfless women for their bravery and dedication to our nation,” Commission Executive Director Moriah Hathaway said. “We look forward to meeting the next class of nominees and celebrating their tremendous accomplishments during Women’s History Month.”

This year, the Female Veterans Day nomination form is available online. Nominees must be current Pennsylvania residents and have served at least four years in any branch of the U.S. military. The deadline for nominations is January 6, 2023.

For additional information on the nomination process, please contact the Commission for Women at women@pa.gov.

