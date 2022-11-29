CY2 to Lead Oracle’s PeopleSoft Data Anonymization Session at Pathlock Innovation Series
Anonymizer solution easily addresses GDPR and CCPA Right to be Forgotten requests
Our Higher Education customers use Anonymizer to respond immediately to RtBF requests. As with all our solutions, CY2 built Anonymizer with input from our customers.”HERTOGENBOSCH, NETHERLANDS, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CY2, leading European Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will present its Anonymizer software solution at the Pathlock Innovation Series.
Anonymizer for PeopleSoft protects non-production and production data, is easily implemented and can be administered by an organization’s PeopleSoft administration team.
Key Anonymizer capabilities include:
• Right to be forgotten (RtBF)
• Full and/or partial database anonymization
• Environment specific configuration
• Unique configuration for customizations
• Native PeopleSoft architecture
Anonymization Is a recommended component of a defense-in-depth security strategy that includes Single Signon, Masking and Multi-factor Authentication.
“Our Higher Education customers are directly impacted by GDPR and US data privacy laws. They use Anonymizer to ensure their production and non-production PII data is protected and to respond immediately to RtBF requests,” said Ernst La Haye, CY2’s Managing Director. “As with all our solutions, CY2 built Anonymizer with input from our customers.”
Because Anonymizer is built natively in PeopleSoft, integration is simple and does not impact upgrades.
About CY2
CY2 is an Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions consulting and solutions development leader. With more than 30 consultants and developers, and hundreds of successful customer projects, CY2’s mission is to help Higher Education institutions derive maximum value from their Oracle investment.
CY2 Connect Student Communications platform offers institutions a mobile-first alternative to email - channels include SMS, Canvas, WhatsApp, Modo, Teams, Slack.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.
