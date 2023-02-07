Submit Release
CY2 To Lead Four Sessions at 2023 HEUG Alliance Conference

Projects for CY2 customers Lone Star College, INSEAD and two US graduate schools will be featured

Alliance is an important conference for Campus Solutions customers. Institutions are eager to collaborate with their peers and learn about new ways to extend their use of Campus Solutions.”
— Ernst La Haye, Managing Director
CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CY2, leading global Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions firm and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will lead four sessions at the 2023 HEUG Alliance conference in St. Louis, February 26 – March 1.

CY2’s deep experience with PeopleSoft Campus Solutions and proven customer project success will benefit HEUG members as they seek to extend their use of Campus Solutions which continues to be the most robust Student Information System (SIS) available today.

Sessions are:
• How Lone Star College Built Program Enrollment/Guided Pathways with PeopleSoft & CY2
• Don’t License a 3rd Party Student Information System! Use Campus Solutions for Workforce Development & Continuing Education
• Two US Graduate Schools Modernize Admissions Management with PeopleSoft & CY2
• Students Don’t Read Emails. CY2’s Connect Student Communications Platform to the Rescue

CY2 counts as its customers some of the world’s leading higher education institutions, including Lone Star College, Butler University, University of Glasgow, University of Manchester, University of Cambridge, Universiteit Antwerpen, Koç University and more than 40 others.

About CY2
CY2 is a Campus Solutions consulting and solutions development leader. With more than 30 consultants and developers, and hundreds of successful customer projects, CY2’s mission is to help Higher Education institutions derive maximum value from their Oracle investment. CY2’s software solutions include:
• Connect Student Communications Platform
• Guided Pathways/Program Enrollment
• Continuing Education
• Admissions Management
• Anonymizer

About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.

About the HEUG
The Higher Education User Group is the leading global user community in higher education, collaborating to realize the maximum value from investment in people, business processes and technologies. HEUG consists of over 35,000 members across 46 countries.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

For more information:
Hendrix Bodden
contact@cy2.com

Hendrix Bodden
CY2
