BabyNames.com Announces Top Names of 2022
Asher, Aurora, and Rowan hit the #1 Spots!LAS VEGAS, NV, US, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BabyNames.com has tallied up the most popular names of the year and the winners are Asher, Aurora, and Rowan!
This is the second year that BabyNames.com has included gender-neutral names in their calculation, according to founder & CEO, Jennifer Moss. “Parents are starting to choose names that are gender independent,” states Moss. “We wanted to include names that were trending but not yet assigned a gender.”
The BabyNames.com name rankings are tabulated from the millions of website users’ favorite name lists, according to Moss. “These are people who are expecting or planning children, so our name lists tend to predict the birth names by one to three years.” Moss also states that the U.S. Social Security list doesn’t combine the statistics for alternate spellings of the same name, e.g. Luca and Luka. “In order to track the true popularity of a name, you have to include all of its various spellings,” she explained.
So, what are the baby naming trends for 2023? Moss notices an uptick in space-themed names like Luna, Orion, Celeste, and Apollo. “A-names are also trending for boys with the #1 spot being Asher, as well as Alastair, Atticus, Archer, and Atlas rising on the charts,” says Moss. In the top 20 girls’ names, she notices names are more mature and less diminutive. “It’s comforting to know that parents are avoiding child-like names for girls and giving them names that will grow with them.”
A longtime name enthusiast, Jennifer launched BabyNames.com 1996 with her sister Mallory. They currently co-host The Baby Names Podcast where they discuss the year’s most popular names, celebrity baby name news, as well as other name topics.
To view the full list of 100 most popular names of 2022, visit BabyNames.com.
###
SIDEBAR: TOP 20 BABY NAMES FOR 2022
As calculated by BabyNames.com
Rank: Male, Female, Gender-Neutral
1 Asher, Aurora, Rowan
2 Theodore, Violet, Willow
3 Oliver, Charlotte, Avery
4 Noah, Amelia, Ezra
5 Henry, Hazel, Quinn
6 Finn, Aria, Sage
7 Declan, Evelyn, Kai
8 Silas, Sophia, Finlay
9 Liam, Freya, Riley
10 Gabriel, Ivy, River
11 Benjamin, Genevieve, Luca/Luka
12 Jasper, Maeve, Orion
13 Felix, Luna, Rory
14 Aidan, Ava, Harper
15 Owen, Scarlett, Ember
16 Grayson, Eleanor, Logan
17 Alexander, Audrey, Briar
18 Ethan, Iris, Elliot
19 Alastair, Olivia, Eden
20 Sebastian, Wren, Jude
