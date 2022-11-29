Solace Digital Receives Pre-Seed Funding, Launches Pioneering Design Subscription Service
Solace Digital, the pioneering London-based agency with a dual focus on inspired design and high performance, announced today the closing of pre-seed funding.
“The Solace team is pleased with the vote of confidence from investors in our vision, strategy, and track record at this incredible growth stage for our company,” said Leo Rogers, Founder, and CEO.”LONDON, ENGLAND, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solace Digital Announces New Pre-Seed Funding Round to Fuel Expansion, Including Launch of a Pioneering Design as a Service Subscription
— Leo Rogers
Investors reward sustained revenue growth of 100% and accelerated acquisition of category-defining SaaS brands.
SolaceDigital, the pioneering London-based agency with a dual focus on inspired design and high performance, announced today the closing of pre-seed funding from investors who foresee sustained profitable growth, including from a new design as a service subscription offering. This new service builds on the breakthrough work delivered to a range of clients from seed-level startups to publicly traded companies in the UK and abroad, and a breakneck pace of new client acquisition. The applications, experiences, and innovative content delivered by Solace now touch more than 25 million users across the globe.
Solace Digital is thriving amidst a growing trend for marketing teams to hire external agencies for design, content, branding, and experience development work. According to a November 2022 Forrester® report, 59% of B2B marketing decision-makers plan to increase their spend on outsourced marketing services as opposed to turning to in-house resources. Solace Digital’s impressive start has been a perfect match given its dual competencies around cutting-edge design and performance, alleviating the traditional choice that marketers have to make when selecting an agency. Given the time it can take to find, hire, onboard, and integrate new design staff into an internal organization and the variability in workload, having an on-demand resource with top talent will always be the faster and more cost-effective route.
“The Solace team is pleased with the vote of confidence from investors in our vision, strategy, and track record at this incredible growth stage for our company,” said Leo Rogers, Founder, and CEO. “When I started Solace, I saw a gap in the market for an agency with simultaneous strengths in design and performance, and special competency in UI/UX design to support the rapidly growing SaaS marketplace. I’ve been able to recruit the top 1% of design talent, joined by a team that also recognizes the unique opportunity to build a new agency, from the ground up, that’s a perfect match for the marketplace, and to be part of delivering truly inspired work that advances the business of our clients.”
Underpinned by new investment, Solace Digital is launching a new design subscription service. Clients sign-up for the service with a single click and have access to design talent within 24 hours. Various packages are available, aligned to the capacity requirements of each client, and the service can be easily started and stopped as needs evolve. To ensure the new service truly replaces and outperforms in-house design staff, unlimited revisions are part of every package, with the Solace Digital team working non-stop until there is 100% client satisfaction. In addition to the design work itself, Solace Digital brings its rigorous planning methodology to every project so a deep understanding of the target audience and performance objectives are established upfront. To help clients experience the full potential of the new design subscription service, Solace Digital is offering a free, no-obligation one-week trial. Clients can connect with the Solace Digital team online to get started: https://solace.digital/on-demand-design.
For more information:
Leo Rogers
Solace Digital CEO and Founder
leo@solace.digital | +44 (0) 1202 798557
solace.digital
LEO Rogers
Solace Digital LTD
+44 7443 334419
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other