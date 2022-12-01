Submit Release
Excelsior University Named Best for Adult Learners by Intelligent.com Ranking of Best Online Colleges in New York

Higher education resource guide releases the best online & hybrid institutions for 2023

Excelsior has long been an education home for adult learners in all stages of their professional and educational journey. We're proud to receive recognition with a Best for Adult Learners ranking.”
— David Schejbal, president of Excelsior University
ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for program rankings and higher education planning, has included Excelsior University to its list of the Best Online Colleges in New York in 2023 and named Excelsior Best for Adult Learners. The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format.

“Excelsior has long been an education home for adult learners in all stages of their professional and educational journey,” said David Schejbal, president of Excelsior University. “We are proud to receive this recognition with a Best for Adult Learners ranking for 2023. This award is a testament to the hard work of our faculty, staff, and administration.”

Excelsior University was awarded Best for Adult Learners as part of the Best Online Colleges ranking. Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school according to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, and reputation, as well as the student resources provided for online students.

Studies show that obtaining a degree increases income substantially, with graduates earning 84% more than those with only high school diplomas or those without a completed GED. The percentage difference in earnings continues to grow with higher learning degrees such as master’s, doctoral or professional degrees, with the unemployment rate decreasing to as much as 1.6% for those with a doctorate. https://www2.ed.gov/policy/highered/reg/hearulemaking/2011/collegepayoff.pdf

To access the complete ranking, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-colleges/new-york/#excelsior_college

