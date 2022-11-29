Clearsight Free Cybersecurity for Schools

Free Antivirus for Education

Totally Free Antivirus for your School, College and Libraries - Business Class Endpoint Protection Completely Free

We believe every school and library in the world should be protected for free. That's why we offer our comprehensive Antivirus totally free for education.” — David Lee CTO

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARSIGHT ANTIVIRUS provides worldwide free antivirus solutions for Windows and mobile devices. CLEARSIGHT ANTIVIRUS user base comprises of free and commercial installations, with global activations. The number of active users is likely to spike with the release of the new CLEARSIGHT ANTIVIRUS Free for Education program. To qualify, educational institutions need to register for approval. Once approved, the Education institute can install the business-class CLEARSIGHT ANTIVIRUS Business Endpoint Premium, which supports Microsoft Windows Workstations and Microsoft Windows Servers with an onpremise console, that can also be hosted in the cloud.

“CLEARSIGHT ANTIVIRUS has a good freemium business model; we provide top-class security for free to home users,” said David Lee, Chief Technology Officer of CLEARSIGHT ANTIVIRUS. “With the budget cuts that schools are experiencing post-pandemic and current global issues, it seemed like the right thing to do by launch a program to help.” The company will benefit as well. “By helping schools through difficult times, we can also increase the size of our global user base, which improves detection rates and user base size. CLEARSIGHT ANTIVIRUS has been successful because people try our free security software; they see how easy and unobtrusive it is and then tell their friends. We do not collect any user data as we do not believe it is correct to harvest such private information. The more users we have, the better our product is.”

The protection suite includes traditional antivirus scanning and file reputation detection, as well as a Surf-Shield, Desktop Firewall control and USB Device control. We automatically scan USB drives, preventing students from transferring malware to school equipment from home. It provides full spectrum cybersecurity protection that other vendors would charge. Best of all, the school IT department can manage Clearsight deployed installations from a central console. CLEARSIGHT ANTIVIRUS’s definition of an eligible educational institution is relatively broad. It includes “any public or non-profit educational institution (including kindergartens, primary, secondary or higher, vocational/trade schools, or public library anywhere in the world. If you’re a school IT security administrator, you can apply for the program on behalf of your school by filling out CLEARSIGHT ANTIVIRUS’s online form.

For more information, please visit www.csantivirus.com

About Clearsight Antivirus

Clearsight Antivirus is a global provider of Cyber Security Software, protecting people from online threats and enabling them to use the internet safely. Learn more about how we protect end users and businesses at www.csantivirus.com.

Media contact:

David Lee

Clearsight Antivirus

info@csantivirus.com