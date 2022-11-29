Mike Papantonio and Kim Adams to Speak at London Anti-Slavery and Human Trafficking Symposium
Levin Papantonio Attorneys Mike Papantonio and Kim Rafferty hope to inspire law firms in London, Europe, and worldwide to take a leap and leave a legacy by taking on human trafficking cases.
The Levin Papantonio Rafferty attorneys will share with a global audience what they have learned about attacking human trafficking through civil litigation.
These are the cases that change lives, not just for human trafficking survivors, but also for the lawyers who represent them.”PENSACOLA, FL, U.S.A., November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) Attorneys and Shareholders Mike Papantonio and Kim Adams will speak on a U.S. Panel about Sex Trafficking Claims at the Penningtons Manches Cooper’s Anti-Slavery and Human Trafficking Symposium, 2022. The event will take place Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Penningtons Manches Cooper, 125 Wood St., London, from 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM (GMT).
— Mike Papantonio, Attorney, Levin Papantonio Rafferty
Those who cannot attend in person can join the symposium remotely by contacting Kelly Ray at kelly.ray@penningtonslaw.com.
The core issue of discussion at the symposium will be whether giving survivors of human trafficking access to remedy through civil litigation will change the behavior of businesses.
“Sharing our experience in this area is a vital part of our mission to end human trafficking,” Papantonio said. “Kim and I are eager to inspire attorneys in the U.K., across Europe, and worldwide to step outside their comfort zones and do the right thing by taking on this type of civil litigation. These are the cases that change lives, not just for human trafficking survivors, but also for the lawyers who represent them.”
Papantonio and Adams will share the fundamental first step to resolving human trafficking violations—following the money. The attorneys will share how they and others on the LPR legal team, as well as co-counsel firms, pieced together the connection between Corporate America and the skyrocketing growth in human trafficking. They will also share how, with some creative thinking, law firms could find that the same financial motivation for companies getting involved in such exploitation could also serve as an incentive for businesses to avoid or cease any involvement in human trafficking.
Penningtons Manches Cooper bills Papantonio and Adams as “experts in the field” who are well-immersed in the groundbreaking fight to hold corporations accountable for human trafficking and other social harms in the U.S.
For years, Adams has worked as a relentless advocate for human trafficking survivors. Today, she and a team of attorneys in LPR’s Human Trafficking division handle litigation against national hotel brands that have looked the other way while innocent children, men, and women are sold for sex right under their roofs. LPR, along with co-counsel ZarZaur Law and other co-counsel firms, is currently representing Plaintiffs in civil litigation against MindGeek and Pornhub (Case 7:21-cv-00220-LSC) for violating federal sex trafficking and child pornography laws by owning, operating, controlling, and profiting from websites that provide public video platforms to share and view illegal child pornography. Pornhub generated more traffic than Amazon and Netflix in 2019.
LPR has a long history of taking on corporate giants that line their pockets by harming innocent people—including the U.S. tobacco industry, pharmaceutical companies that spurred the opioid epidemic, corporations that poison the environment and people with toxic chemicals, and major Wall Street entities that devastate families through fraudulent practices.
The full list of expert panelists and speakers at the Symposium will include:
• Human trafficking survivor speaker
• Archana Kotecha, Asia Pacific, Founder and CEO of the Remedy Project
• Caroline Haughey KC, London, Leading Barrister and Legal Expert in Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery in the UK
• Gillian Rivers, London, Solicitor and Panel Advisor to Dame Sara Thornton and Honorary Legal Advisor to the Santa Marta Group
• Gregory Zarzaur, Birmingham, Alabama, Managing Partner and Founder of The Zarzaur Law Firm, Leading U.S. Litigator and Chair of the Human Trafficking Litigation Group of the American Association for Justice
• James Cockayne, New South Wales Anti-Slavery Commissioner
• Luke Geary, Brisbane, one of the Leading Lawyers representing Survivors of Human Trafficking and Legal Expert in Modern Slavery Law
• Martina Vandenberg, Washington, DC, Founder and President of the Human Trafficking Legal Center
• Mike Papantonio and Kimberley Adams, Pensacola, Florida, Advocates for Survivors of Human Trafficking at Levin Papantonio Rafferty Law Firm
• Nick Grono, London, CEO of the Freedom Fund
• Nusrat Uddin, London, Solicitor and Expert in Human Trafficking, Modern Slavery and Forced Labour
• Professor Parosha Chandran, London, Professor of Modern Slavery at Kings College London and Specialist Barrister
• Steven C Babin Jr, Columbus, Ohio, Managing Partner of Babin Law, LLC & Leading U.S. Litigator representing Human Trafficking Survivors against Major Hotel Brands
• Victoria Marks, London, Director of the Anti Trafficking and Labour Exploitation Unit (ATLEU)
• Warren Collins, London, Solicitor Advocate in International Claims
About Levin Papantonio Rafferty
The Levin Papantonio Rafferty law firm has been representing injured people across the globe since 1955. The firm has gained national recognition as one of the most successful personal injury firms in the world and has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and National Law Journal.
Levin Papantonio Rafferty attorneys handle lawsuits throughout the country involving prescription drugs, medical devices, medical malpractice, car accidents, and business litigation. Levin Papantonio Rafferty has earned more than $4 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, litigating against some of the largest corporations in the world.
