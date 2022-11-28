The President of Uzbekistan meets with the Chairman of the State Duma of Russia

UZBEKISTAN, November 28 - On November 28, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a Russian parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.

Vyacheslav Volodin conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the President of Uzbekistan.

Issues of further deepening a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia, the development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

The high dynamics of inter-parliamentary contacts in recent years, the introduction of the practice of holding meetings of a new format in the regions of Uzbekistan and Russia – at the level of the leadership of the chambers and committees of the parliaments of the two countries, were emphasized.

It was noted that the activities of the newly created Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation will serve to further strengthen bilateral interaction and enhance the exchange of experience in organizing legislative work.

The positive results of economic cooperation were noted with satisfaction. Bilateral trade has grown by a third since the beginning of this year.

With the attraction of Russian investments in Uzbekistan, joint projects are being successfully implemented in the oil and gas, energy, mining and metallurgical, and agricultural industries. Business ties between the regions of the two countries are steadily enhancing.

Fruitful interaction is developing in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, primarily in education, science, and tourism.

Members of the Russian delegation highly appreciated the changes achieved during the years of reforms in Uzbekistan in socio-economic development, working on educating young people, increasing the potential of healthcare, and modernizing urban and rural infrastructure.

Source: UzA