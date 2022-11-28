Uzbekistan to launch high-speed trains to Nukus

UZBEKISTAN, November 28 - On November 28, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation on the electrification project of the Bukhara – Urgench – Khiva railway.

The railway transport network is consistently developing in Uzbekistan. In particular, in 2018, the Bukhara – Miskin line was built, which reduced the distance to Khiva to 242 kilometers. Taking into account the 4.5-fold efficiency of electric trains, the electrification of tracks continues. In recent years, the Karshi – Kitab, Pap – Namangan – Andijan, and Karshi – Termez lines have been electrified.

At a meeting with Khorezm residents, the Head of the state noted that a high-speed electric train to Khiva would be launched in 2024. This plan is included in the investment program of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2022-2026. In accordance with it, the electrification of the Bukhara – Urgench – Khiva railway began.

At the event, information was provided about the progress of work and expected results.

The cost of the project is $445 million. Of these, $270 million will be attracted from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Within the framework of the project, 465 kilometers of railway lines from Bukhara to Khiva will be electrified, stations, substations and other facilities will be built.

The speed of movement will increase significantly. For example, the maximum speed of trains will be up to 250 kilometers per hour. As a result, travel time from Tashkent to Urgench will be reduced from 14 to 6 hours, from Bukhara to Khiva from 8 to 3 hours. This will create great comfort for the population and will become an important factor in the development of tourism.

Accordingly, the capacity of the railway will also increase. The volume of cargo transportation will increase to 11 million tons per year, and the number of passengers up to 2.3 million people. Due to the movement of trains on electric traction, 18,000 tons of diesel fuel per year will be saved.

The Head of the state focused on the quality of the project implementation.

“Our specialists have accumulated a lot of experience on past projects. Foreign consultants were also involved. The main thing is to do quality work. The better the road is, the more convenient it will be for our people, tourists and more useful for the economy”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Hokims of Bukhara and Khorezm regions were instructed to organize roadside services in districts and cities through which high-speed trains will run.

“Culture comes and life revives there where the railway comes. Therefore, just as along highways, it is necessary to increase the number of trade and service centers at the stations. Another task is to plant trees and bushes along the railroads, corresponding to the desert climate. This will positively affect the ecology of the region, make roadside lanes attractive”, the Head of the state noted.

The President instructed to launch, in parallel with the current project, a project for the electrification of the railway to the city of Nukus. As a result, travel time between Tashkent and Nukus will be reduced from 16 hours to 7 hours.

Instructions were given regarding the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources, the installation of solar panels on the buildings of state organizations, and the creation of incentives for the population in this sphere.

Source: UzA