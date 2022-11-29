WDALAW

SANTO DOMINGO, DN, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, anyone starting a business or taking over an existing business has to deal with sustainability issues more than ever. This does not only apply to the compatibility of ecology and economy, for example through savings in energy consumption. When Incorporating Company A sustainable business model takes into account rapid changes in the economy and society from the outset to be adaptable and sustainable. Ideally, this change will be shaped by an innovative business idea, like that of BICICLI co-founder Martha Wanat.

Innovative mobility concept for urban areas

Martha Wanat, with her "society for urban mobility", BICICLI Holding GmbH, and the mobility consultancy MOND together with co-founder Prof. Dr. Stephan Jansen achieve sustainable and human-centric mobility of the future in urban areas. In doing so, it relies on a mix of environmentally friendly mobility offers that take into account changes in the world of work, as well as urban planning measures.

Wanat's guiding principle when founding the company: What does society really need? Are they new products or smart solutions that save resources and also include social innovations? Lic. Francisco Manuel Lazala Puello, an expert in Company Constitutions in the Dominican Republic, tells us "Business sustainability goes hand in hand with the integration of effective models that transparent a practice in accordance with the planet" The result was a concept of mobility that includes retail, company bike service, and bike fleet management for companies, as well as data-driven mobility consulting for cities, municipalities and property developers. The offer goes far beyond the provision and management of electric bicycles. The goal: more sustainable, healthy, and flexible mobility with a digitally networked parking and charging infrastructure that makes urban districts more climate-friendly and liveable.

Sustainability as part of the company philosophy

For Wanat, the shift in mobility is a matter of the heart. That is why it was founded in such a way that it takes into account the mobility needs of all social groups and not only thinks about future developments but also wants to shape them. "Garages, parking spaces, housing, work: if we no longer come by car, then everything has to change," says Wanat. “We only have eight years to bring climate change to a level that we can still bear. We have to start now.

In the KfW start-up podcast "Unbeautified", Wanat and author Katja Diehl report on their experiences as founders and give advice on how to overcome obstacles and difficulties. In addition to a good network and employees with common values and goals, strong start-up financing is particularly important. In this way, the liquidity situation can be alleviated and the costs of founding or taking over a company can be financed. Wanat initially financed his projects with his own funds and then with an initial loan from KfW.

Promotional loans can facilitate the start-up phase

In its “Startup Monitor”, KfW identified financial risk as the biggest barrier for founders incorporating companies. In the years 2019 to 2021, up to 63 percent of startups were also abandoned due to funding problems. Funding difficulties are particularly evident in the case of full-time start-ups.

