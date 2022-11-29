What is fresh in coffee, it's changed.

Creating the impossible, the ultimate coffee in a pod Full custom roast, custom brewed, just for you, everytime.

Roast and Brew brings together the two major market shifts, single serve pods and custom fresh roast by the individual serving.” — Glen Poss

The impossible is made real.

New tech combines single serve coffee pods and what is the new definition of fresh in coffee. Now experience it every where and every when.

What is fresh in coffee? It used to be when it was brewed but now it's when it was Roasted and then brewed. The new technology of Roast and Brew brings custom fresh roast to everybody every where and every when a single serving at a time, in moments.

Roast and Brew is a patent pending single serve disposable pod system that custom roasts and brew coffee on demand. It is quick, quiet, smoke and odor free so it can operate anywhere, home, office, cafe, restaurant and more. Roast and Brew utilizes a disposable, compostable and recyclable metal pod combined with an inexpensive and simple appliance that is as small as a pod only coffee machine.

Roast and Brew brings the new benchmark in quality coffee, custom fresh roast and brewed with one button ease for each customer each time. Single serve pod machines for home and office are a huge player in the global coffee market. Pod’s changed the definition of what is fresh in coffee from by the pot to by the cup.

Now what is defined as fresh is being changed again. Nestle’ Roastilier program is changing what is defined as "fresh" in coffee. In coffee selling old and stale has never been easy, and now Nestle' is making all others "stale".

This redefines what is “fresh” and quality is in coffee, not just when it was brewed but when it was roasted and for whom, you or some body else.

Fresh for Nestle’ is 3 HOURS old is not 3 weeks or 3 months. Nestle’ offers this fundamental change to cafe’s all over the world but it is only in cafes, but not at home.

Roast and Brew brings together the two major market shifts, single serve pods and custom fresh roast by the individual serving. Roast and Brew is a revolutionary single serve disposable and recyclable coffee pod system that custom roasts and brews on demand, quickly, with out smoke or odor anywhere. A system that required no training, no skill, it is plug and play designed for home, office, cafe, restaurant and more.

