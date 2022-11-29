Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Congressman A. Donald McEachin

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the passing of Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04): 

"I join in mourning the loss of Congressman A. Donald McEachin, who succumbed to the secondary effects of his decade-long battle with colorectal cancer yesterday.  I extend my sincerest condolences to his family.  Although Donald's condition was a source of pain and discomfort, it never prevented him from standing up for his constituents in Virginia's Fourth District, nor did it diminish his enthusiasm for public service.  From his time as a state legislator to his tenure in the House of Representatives, Donald's commitment to his community and his country never wavered.  He became an important voice in Washington on civil rights and environmental justice, helping ensure that our nation supports the marginalized communities that feel the effects of the climate crisis most acutely.  As a former small business owner, he also had a deep understanding of the most pressing issues facing American workers and entrepreneurs.  I had the pleasure of joining him in Richmond to promote my Make It In America plan and to hear his insights on what Congress can do to ensure that the American economy continues to thrive in the twenty-first century.

"Donald was a friend and trusted colleague to so many of us in the House.  Although he will certainly be missed, we will never forget the positive impact he left on his country.  My prayers are with his wife, Colette, and their three children, Mac, Briana, and Alexandra.  May they take comfort in knowing that Donald's work to secure greater equality, justice, and sustainability throughout the United States will endure long into the future."

