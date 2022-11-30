Submit Release
Crowns and Other Cosmetic Dentistry Available in Center Valley, PA

Center Valley Dental offers dental crowns, dental implants, and more.

Residents of Center Valley can find high-quality cosmetic dental care at Center Valley Dental.

CEREC technology can change a patient’s smile and confidence in less than a day.”
— Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley residents looking for affordable dental crowns can find them at Center Valley Dental. Dr. Matthew Lang and his team of expert dentists offer high-quality dental crowns to anyone who wants to strengthen a damaged tooth.

A dental crown is a covering placed over a tooth that may be broken or damaged from decay or trauma. Center Valley Dental uses digital CEREC technology to craft and place a custom crown in a single visit. Using 3D imaging, CEREC technology can make a crown that looks and feels like a patient’s natural tooth.

“CEREC technology can change a patient’s smile and confidence in less than a day,” says Dr. Lang. “In the past, patients may have had to have uncomfortable impressions and then wait a month or more to see their crown brought to life. CEREC technology is more comfortable and convenient."

In addition to dental crowns, dental implants in Center Valley are also available from Center Valley Dental. A dental implant uses a titanium screw to replace a missing tooth root. General dentistry services are also available from the Lehigh Valley dentist.

To learn more about dental crowns in Center Valley and to schedule an appointment with Dr. Lang and his team, visit https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Dr. Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://centervalleydental.com/.

