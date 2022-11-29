Open Maps For Europe adds data from four more countries for final release

Open Maps For Europe has today announced that official geospatial data from four additional countries is included in the project’s third and final release.

North Macedonia and Switzerland have contributed multi-themed topographic open data for 1:250 000 scale EuroRegionalMap, with Denmark and Slovenia adding their data to the Cadastral Index Map prototype. North Macedonia has also provided authoritative geographical names for the multilingual Open Gazetteer.

The pan-European open datasets are created by members of EuroGeographics which represents the European National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registration Authorities.

“We are delighted to announce that four more countries are contributing data to this third and final release of the Open Maps For Europe project,” said Victoria Persson, Project Manager – Data Access and Integration, EuroGeographics.

“Since the release of the first datasets in September 2021, we have been continually improving and increasing coverage using our unique data integration process. This customised approach harmonises official national geospatial information to standard specifications, so users can be confident that it is consistent, comparable and easily shared.”

“Open Maps For Europe project addresses the challenges of accessing trusted interoperable geospatial open data from multiple official sources. It demonstrates how our members can work together to produce pan-European open data to realise the benefits of the Open Data Public Sector Information (PSI) Directive which specifically identifies geospatial as a category of high value datasets.“

The Open Maps For Europe online interface, developed by thinkWhere, an Idox company, enables users to discover, view, license and download the open datasets including topographic and height data, imagery, Open Gazetteer service and the Open Cadastral Map prototype.

Open Maps For Europe is co-financed by the Connecting Europe Facility of the European Union and runs until 31 December 2022.

The project is coordinated by EuroGeographics in partnership with the National Geographic Institute (NGI) Belgium

EuroGeographics is an international not-for-profit organisation and the membership association for the European National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registry Authorities.








